The Russian army’s winter offensive (northern hemisphere, summer in Brazil) was announced with great pomp and caused fear in Ukraine, but Moscow’s troops only managed to advance a few tens of kilometers and face a war of attrition.

The Russian and Ukrainian armies fight along an extensive battlefront, which runs from the Black Sea (south) to northeastern Ukraine, which makes major advances difficult.

– The symbol of Bakhmut –

Bakhmut, in the Donbass basin (east), where almost 70,000 people lived before the war, is the scene of the most prolonged battle since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

“Bakhmut has become an area of ​​strong attrition, with many casualties on both sides,” said the American Hudson Institute.

The Russian paramilitary group Wagner claimed in early April the conquest of city hall, devastated by bombings and fighting.

The founder of the mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, acknowledged on Thursday that the local cemetery continues to receive the bodies of militia fighters.

“Members of the Wagner group continue to be buried here (…) We are going to transform this cemetery into a monument for future generations”, he said.

The Hudson institute claims that “even if Bakhmut falls”, the Russian army will not be able to “take control of the Donetsk region, one of its main territorial objectives”.

– Little advances –

According to Léo Péria-Peigné of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), the Russians managed to conquer only 70 square kilometers in March.

“The Russian army lacks trained men and faces problems in the supply of artillery ammunition,” he explained to AFP.

“We walk towards a balance between the two sides”, he considers.

The commander of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valeri Guerasimov, “is wasting his forces with inopportune and ineffective offensives, which can leave them vulnerable”, opined the American analyst Michael Kofman.

– War of attrition –

A year ago, the war decimated the soldiers and weakened the military apparatus.

Without reliable data, conflicting casualty and damage assessments are released.

The current situation “benefits Russia (…) Ukraine has spent a lot of its forces to conserve cities of no great strategic importance,” declared military analyst Alexander Khramchikhin in Moscow.

Russian losses probably represent “more than half of the total equipment and arsenals” of the Russian ground operating force before the invasion, Philippe Gros and Vincent Tourret said in a report for the Paris-based Strategic Research Foundation.

Despite the difficulties on both sides to advance, “the Russian army probably has the resources and men to organize a tenacious defense,” Kofman said.

– Western help –

Ukraine continues to receive a great deal of help from the United States and Western countries, both with the sending of weapons and with the training of soldiers and the support of the intelligence services.

The future on the battlefield “will depend, on the one hand, on the speed with which Western supplies are sent and on their size, and on the other hand, on the ability of the Russian army to intercept them”, considers Igor Korochencko, editor of the Russian magazine National Defense .

Arms shipments to Ukraine “prolong the conflict”, adds the Russian analyst, subject to sanctions from Western countries.

Ukrainian analyst Andrei Zagorodniuk says that Russian President Vladimir Putin assumes that the conflict will be prolonged and that this is “a resource war” to subjugate Ukraine, whose economy “is not able to enter into recovery”.