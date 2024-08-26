Russia hit all targets in strike on Ukraine, Armed Forces used kamikaze drones

On August 26, the Russian Armed Forces began a massive fire strike on targets in Ukraine. To destroy them, the Russian army uses kamikaze drones and various missiles. From 7:30 Moscow time, explosions began to sound in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odessa, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zhitomir, Sumy and Ternopil regions of Ukraine, Strana.ua reports.

It is noted that the strike could have involved aircraft from the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) and ships from the Russian Navy. Lenta.ru investigated what weapons the military used.

Russia Uses Kamikaze Drones

One of the elements of the combined strike was the Geranium-2 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian Air Force reportedthat groups of drones were heading towards Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Poltava regions.

A fragment of the Geranium-2 drone preserved after the strike Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine / Reuters

The delta-wing drone is built using the tailless design. The drone is equipped with an internal combustion engine with a pusher propeller, which provides the Geranium with a cruising speed of about 180 kilometers per hour. It is believed that the 200-kilogram drone is capable of carrying a high-explosive fragmentation warhead (WH) weighing 40-50 kilograms.

The drone uses inertial and satellite navigation, so it cannot be jammed by electronic countermeasures. At the same time, the relatively low speed and altitude of the flight, as well as the high noise level, increase the risk of the device being hit by mobile air defense groups. Military expert Vasily Dandykin reported that the range of the Geran allows the device to hit targets in the western part of Ukraine.

The Aerospace Forces launched long-range aviation aircraft into the air

It is also believed that long-range Tu-22M bombers and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers were raised into the sky for missile strikes, which are used to launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles. The Kh-101 strategic missile carries a 400-kilogram warhead, and its range can be up to 2.8 thousand kilometers. In June, it became known that the Russian Aerospace Forces began using the Kh-101 with a dual warhead weighing 800 kilograms. In addition to the high-explosive fragmentation warhead, the missile was equipped with a cluster warhead.

Tu-22M Photo: MOD Russia / Globallookpress.com

The Kh-555 is a development of the Kh-55 missile. The upgraded product received an improved control system, which significantly increased the missile’s accuracy. The Kh-555 is capable of hitting a target at a distance of two thousand kilometers with a warhead weighing 410 kilograms.

The Tu-22M bomber is a carrier of the Kh-22 anti-ship cruise missiles. One side can lift three supersonic missiles into the air. Initially, the Kh-22 was developed to destroy individual aircraft carriers and enemy naval strike groups, but later it began to be used to destroy ground targets. The basic version of the missile carries a high-explosive cumulative penetrating warhead weighing 960 kilograms, including 630 kilograms of explosive.

MiG-31 with hypersonic missiles lifted into the air

Kyiv reportedthat during the massive strike, MiG-31K aircraft were used, which carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. It is believed that the range of the missile, which develops a speed of more than 4,080 meters per second, is 3,000 kilometers. The Kinzhal carries a warhead weighing 500 kilograms. The missile was developed to destroy important enemy targets, including air bases, command posts and air defense systems.

The flight characteristics of the Kinzhal provide it with the ability to bypass enemy air defense systems. In March last year, former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat said that Kyiv’s air defense was unable to shoot down a single missile during the attack. According to retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, the Kinzhal is capable of changing its flight direction, so it is impossible to calculate its trajectory.

500 kilograms weight of the warhead of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Also appeared reports of the use of Russian land-based Iskander-M and Bastion systems. The Iskander launcher carries two 9M723 quasi-ballistic missiles with a 480-kilogram warhead, while Bastion uses Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles. In March, a TASS source reported that the Bastion missiles had received new active homing heads, allowing them to hit ground targets with high accuracy.

Kalibr cruise missile carriers take to sea

In addition to aviation, the navy could have been involved in the strike. Kyiv resources reported the departure of a submarine, a small missile ship (MRK) and frigates capable of providing a salvo of 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Kalibr missiles are used by various ships of the Russian Navy, including the Project 21631 Buyan-M and Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ships, Project 20385 corvettes, and Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines. One Karakurt can carry up to eight cruise missiles.

The exact characteristics of the Kalibrs are unknown. It is believed that the range of the sea-based missile may be about 1,500 kilometers. The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, spoke about the effectiveness of the Kalibrs at the launch ceremony of the MRK Stavropol, which took place in June.