Medvedev: Russia will respond with ballistic and cruise missiles in case of war with NATO

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that in the event of war between Russia and NATO, the world will face an apocalypse. According to him, statements by Western politicians about an impending military conflict with Moscow are very dangerous. At the same time, Medvedev recalled that Russia has repeatedly said that it has no such plans.

Medvedev said that the war with NATO will not be fought according to the Northern Military District scenario

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said that the leaders of NATO countries, speaking about the war with Russia, are trying to distract voters from multibillion-dollar spending to help Ukraine. “After all, huge amounts of money are not spent on solving social problems in these states, but on a war in a dying country that is foreign to taxpayers, whose population has fled across Europe and is terrorizing local residents,” he said.

Medvedev believes that if such a war happens, it will not follow the scenario of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine: it will not be fought in the trenches using artillery, armored vehicles and drones. He noted that the military potentials of Russia and NATO are incomparable, since the total military budget of Western countries can reach one and a half trillion dollars. Therefore, Russia's response will be asymmetrical, with the country using ballistic and cruise missiles with special warheads, Medvedev said.

And this is the very notorious apocalypse. The end of everything Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

The politician believes that Western leaders should tell voters the truth and explain what will really happen, and not lie about their readiness for war with Russia.

Germany announced the formation of scenarios for the development of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Earlier, German Bundestag deputy Jacqueline Nastich addressed the German Cabinet with a question about possible scenarios for ending the conflict in Ukraine. “Which war scenarios between Russia and NATO or between Russia and the Federal Republic of Germany have already been considered by the Federal Ministry of Defense?” – Nastich's question said.

Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defense Simtje Möller, responding to this appeal, noted that this conflict has changed the security situation in Europe. According to her, the Bundeswehr and the German Ministry of Defense have formed certain scenarios for the further development of events to ensure NATO’s defense capability.

“The Bundeswehr focuses on its main task of modern national defense and defense of the allies on the basis of the National Security Strategy. This core mission determines the self-esteem, structure, functionality, multinational cooperation, and training and exercises of the Bundeswehr,” the response said.