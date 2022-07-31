Home page politics

Of: Lucas Sauter Orengo

Ex-CIA boss David Petraeus (69) © Javier Rojas

Since February 24, Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. US General David Petraeus (69) has now given his forecast for the further course. And issued a warning.

He was the supreme commander of American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Then he became head of the CIA and thus the most powerful secret agent in the world: David Petraeus (69). The top agent now spoke to the picture on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and gave a prognosis for further developments. For him, the chances that Ukraine will hold out and emerge victorious are good.

“Indeed, it seems increasingly likely that Ukrainian forces could recapture much, if not all, of the territory captured by Russian forces over the past few months,” Petraeus told the newspaper picture. Indeed, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is increasingly faltering. If one could have thought at the beginning that Moscow would have wanted to conquer large areas of Ukraine within a very short time, the offensives are stepping back more and more. Nico Lange (CDU), military expert and former head of the management staff at the Federal Ministry of Defense, calculated exemplary figures via Twitter: In May, Russia fired 20,000 artillery shells a day, currently it is “only” about 5,000.

Petraeus further explains: “If NATO and other Western countries continue to provide resources at the current rate, […] I believe that the Ukrainian forces will be able to stop further Russian advances and begin to recapture the areas captured by the Russians since February 24.” According to the top agent, the arms sales to Ukraine are now having an effect. The American is also enthusiastic about the mentality of the Ukrainian army.

“I am enormously impressed not only by the sheer determination, determination and heart of the Ukrainian security forces and people, but also by their extraordinary ingenuity, creativity, skill and ever-increasing professional competence,” Petraeus continued. Despite all the optimism, the 69-year-old also warned of the consequences of a Russian victory, which would be “catastrophic” for security in Europe, even if he considers it very unlikely.

The war would also be closely watched in China, Petraeus said. He hopes that the leadership in Beijing will realize how important good relations with the West are. Specifically, it is about Taiwan. The People’s Republic of China regularly questions the sovereignty of the politically independent island state. Experts expressed concern that the war in Ukraine could serve as a blueprint for an invasion of Taiwan – with unforeseeable consequences for the global economy.