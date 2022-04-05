Home page politics

Bettina Menzel

A soldier stands near Brovary on the outskirts of Kyiv on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent Russian tanks from passing through. © Rodrigo Abd/dpa

The war in Ukraine brings immeasurable suffering. But the economic consequences are also immense. The war damage is said to have long since exceeded 100 billion euros.

Kyiv – On February 24, 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine. Since then, thousands of people have died and around 4.2 million people have fled the country, according to UNHCR figures. Another 6.5 million internally displaced persons are displaced within Ukraine’s national borders. The Ukraine war brings with it much human suffering. Now Kyiv is also quantifying the financial damage caused by the war. The destruction of roads in Ukraine alone is said to amount to 30 billion US dollars.

War damage from the Ukraine conflict: 70 percent of Ukrainian cities and 13 percent of all roads destroyed

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, admitted according to the daily The Kyiv Independent this Sunday (April 3) that around 70 percent of his city has already been destroyed by Russian attacks. “Companies in Chernihiv cannot work and there is no income for the municipal budget,” said the mayor on Ukrainian state television about the dramatic situation in Chernihiv.

In addition, around 13 percent of all roads in Ukraine and 273 bridges and overpasses have already been destroyed, reports the online medium Nexta, citing information from the Ukrainian road authority Ukravtodor. This would correspond to damage of 30 billion US dollars (about 27 billion euros), as reported by Ukravtodor representative Andrey Ivko. The information could not initially be verified independently.

Ukraine conflict: 100 billion euros war damage to infrastructure from Russian attacks

Overall, according to information from Kyiv, the Russian war against Ukraine has already caused damage to the infrastructure equivalent to more than 100 billion euros. “Today this number has been specified – it is 119 billion US dollars,” said Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudin on March 11, according to the state news agency Ukrinform. This number could not be checked independently.

The sum increases with every day of war, said Kudin. In its calculations, the ministry takes into account both direct damage and indirect losses due to the decline in economic output. The president’s office had previously estimated the destruction at the equivalent of around 92 billion euros in the first week of the war alone.

With regard to the decline in economic output, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an interview with the US magazine in mid-March forbes.: “The Economics Ministry expects losses of one third to half of the gross domestic product.” According to another estimate, it is around 500 billion US dollars, Marchenko continues, without giving details. “The exact amount can only be calculated after the war.”

Ukrainian Interior Minister: ‘Clearing Hidden Mines Would Take Years’

Even if the Ukraine conflict were to end today, reconstruction or rehabilitation of damaged buildings could not begin immediately. Hidden mines would have to be cleared first, which would take years, estimates Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj. The Ukraine would be dependent on international help for this, its own capacities would not be sufficient, the interior minister continued.

Rebuilding Ukraine could cost half a trillion euros. According to preliminary calculations, direct one-off losses for Ukraine so far would amount to 565 billion US dollars (515 billion euros), Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said in Kyiv on March 16. “Indeed, these are the funds needed to restore our state.” (bm with material from the dpa).