The problem – in the current crisis with the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – is that Vladimir Putin, within the mechanisms of the Kremlin, represents the conservative center, so to speak, and is not even the most extremist of all. The entire entourage closest to him is instead made up of absolute and radical hawks: the legendaries siloviki, members (or former) of the secret services, often in extremist positions that affect the very posture of the Russian president. And perhaps it is worth knowing them, because they have also been seen to operate in Italy.

This is a group of people that it is good to know here too, and who – the New York Times recalled – have been reported in recent months for attacks on the West which would legalize marriage between people and animals, for having argued that the ‘West is the cradle of homosexuality, or having compared Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to Adolf Hitler. The tenor of their thinking is this: conspiracy, radicalism, post-Soviet revanche in a nationalist key. These are men like the head of the National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, who oversees all services, the director of the SVR’s foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshin, the defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, the head of the FSB , Alexander Bortnikov. To understand this, the United Kingdom, since the Russian invasion of Crimea began in 2014, has imposed sanctions on around 180 people and 48 entities, and on the sanctions list the six people who according to Britain are closest to Putin are: the oligarchs Yuri Kovalchuk, Arkady Rotenberg and Nikolai Shamalov, the former KGB officer Sergei Chemezov, the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and the head of the Federal Security (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov. According to these sanctions, all these people are barred even from entering the United Kingdom (other oligarchs such as Alisher Usmanov, or Roman Abramovic, happily thrive there, but that would be another matter).

Nikolay Patrushev has chaired the National Security Council since 2008. You have known Putin since the seventies, they both served in the KGB in Leningrad at the same time, and later Patrushev succeeded Putin at the head of the FSB. For Patrushev, Ukraine is “a protectorate”. According to the Report published on the death of Alexander Litvinenko on 21 January 2016 by sir Robert Owen, “The FSB operation to kill Alexander Litvinenko was probably approved by Patrushev.” Although he is considered by several Western governments to be the man behind several horrific events such as the poisoning of Sergey Skripal in Salisbury, UK, or the Russian intervention in Syria, and is subjected to Western sanctions, Patrushev remains the man who our services they meet to face terrorism, or for Libya. He is holding the Iran and Israel files on behalf of Moscow. And he still remains the person in charge of dealing with the CIA (recently the head of the agency William Burns was in Moscow with him).

Sergey Naryshkin, head of the SVR, the foreign secret service – heir to the legendary first directorate of the KGB – is a man who, to understand us, called the Navalny poisoning in Siberia in reality a “plot of the West to find a sacrificial victim”. Former head of the presidential administration of Dmitry Medvedev since 2008, Naryshkin leads the service accused of some very serious hacking, such as Solar Winds, in America, or in Europe, but when asked about it, he replied: “I would be flattered, but I can’t claim the creative achievements of others as hers. ” In Moscow his smile between mockery and sarcasm is well known and feared. Then there is Sergey Shoigu, defense minister, technically not a siloviki or a member of the services, but ultimately depends on him the Gru, the military secret service, author of the hacking of the emails of Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel and the Bundestag, or of the disruption operated in Ukraine with the Not Petya malware, which alone caused $ 10 billion in damage to the economy. Shoigu is the only government man with whom Putin spends holidays and time together, almost always in Siberia (where Shoigu comes from, on the border with Mongolia). He is seen dressed in skins going fishing and hunting in the cold as old friends. Perhaps the least influential of this quartet is the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, for the simple fact that the agency keeps on itself, quite directly, Putin’s own hand, but also Bortnikov carries on itself – even in terms of sanctions – the weight of some of the most serious operations of which Russia is officially accused: Bortnikov was sanctioned by the European Union in March 2021, accused of having authorized and organized the poisoning of Navalny, in the same session in which Evgheny Prigozhin (“Putin’s cook”, head of the troll factory in St. Petersburg) was subjected to penalties for criminal actions by the Wagner Group, Russian mercenaries in Libya, Syria, and eastern Ukraine, as well as of course in Central Africa. Bortnikov is accused of this along with other extremists of the presidential administration, among which the European Union lists Andrei Yarin, head of the Internal Directorate, Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy chief of staff of the Kremlin, the deputy defense ministers Aleksey Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, the head of the prisons Alexander Kalashnikov, the Attorney General Igor Krasnov.

These are, perhaps even more than Putin himself, the four men who have the fate of the Ukraine-operation for the Kremlin in their hands, and of a large part of European stability in the short term.