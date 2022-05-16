Home page politics

Momir Takac

Putin’s troops are said to have used phosphorus bombs in the Ukraine war. For humans, the gun can be lethal in two ways.

Kyiv/Mariupol – The Ukraine conflict has now been going on for almost three months, and there is no end in sight to the bloodshed – on the contrary: the fighting is becoming increasingly relentless.

The latest inglorious example: the alleged use of phosphorus bombs by Vladimir Putin’s troops. According to Ukrainian sources, the projectiles were fired at the embattled Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. This is what Mariupol city council deputy Petro Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Russian phosphorus bombs in the Ukraine war: people die from severe burns or highly toxic gases

The use is not clearly documented, but the dangerousness and brutality are. The Russian army is said to have used phosphorus bombs shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. They are considered smoke weapons and incendiary weapons and can kill people. Anyone who comes into contact with a phosphorus bomb dies either from the toxic fumes – 50 milligrams are fatal for an adult – or from burns. A phosphorus bomb usually causes third-degree burns, sometimes to the bone.

This is due to the enormous heat that develops. When the white phosphorus reacts with oxygen, a flame of around 1,300 degrees Celsius is created that cannot be extinguished with water. To make matters worse for victims, the phosphorus in the bombs is mixed with rubber. Therefore, the chemical element sticks to almost all surfaces.

Ukraine-Russia War: Use of phosphorus bombs not prohibited in principle

In principle, the use of phosphorus bombs is not prohibited under the Geneva Convention. Most often they are used for military tactical purposes. For example, to create dense fog or smoke and thus make it difficult for the enemy to see. But they also serve to create the opposite. The bright light makes phosphorus bombs in conflict areas particularly visible.

However, when phosphorus bombs hit civilians, using them violates additional protocols of the Geneva Convention. To this day, however, it is disputed whether the bombs should be classified as chemical weapons because of their toxicity. Cluster munitions and vacuum bombs are banned under the Geneva Convention. But these weapons are also said to have been used by Russian forces in the Ukraine war. (mt)