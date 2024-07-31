Polyansky: Russia condemns the murder of Hamas Politburo chief Haniyeh

Russia condemns the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh. This was stated by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Dmitry Polyansky, his words are quoted by TASS.

“This provocative attack was carried out at a time when the Hamas leader was in Iran on an official invitation to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian,” Polyansky said.

He added that the attack could escalate the already tense situation in the region.

Earlier it became known that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh. Other details of this decision were not disclosed.