Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

Russian soldiers are being prepared for the war in Ukraine at a training ground. © IMAGO/Vitaly Timkiv/SNA

Russia’s plan in the Ukraine war definitely didn’t work out. A report from the USA now shows details of catastrophic misjudgments and conditions in the army.

Kyiv/New York – Russia is largely stuck in the Ukraine war. Kiev’s troops were recently on the advance and pushed back Putin’s soldiers. Not even the territories occupied in referendums that violate international law, which the Kremlin describes as part of Russia, are under complete control. From the very beginning, the Russian military was plagued by major problems – they meant, for example, that Kyiv could never be taken. New documents now show how big the Russian Ukraine fiasco actually is.

Russia’s Ukraine fiasco: Putin’s military expected no resistance

the New York Times analyzed Russian military documents from the beginning of the Ukraine invasion. This included logs, schedules, orders, and other documents. The US journalists conclude that flaws in Russia’s planning and apparent violations of its own military doctrine undermined the invasion from the start.

For example, Russian military planners expected that large parts of Ukraine could be conquered with little or no resistance. According to this, various military parts received instructions to leave Belarus and reach Kyiv within just 18 hours.

Russia’s Ukraine fiasco: Planning contradicts its own military doctrine

In addition, special police units of the OMON riot police and the special task force of the Russian National Guard were placed in the first column of a maneuver element. A serious mistake according to the experts of the Institute for the Study of War, because: “The riot police are not an appropriate command element for a large maneuvering force in a conventional war with violence, since they are not trained to command combined arms or mechanized warfare.” But more importantly, this decision is in open violation of the Russian military doctrine. This fact also shows that Russia expected little or no resistance from Ukraine.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

In addition, the evaluation of the New York Timesthat Russian soldiers in Belarus did not know a day before the invasion that they were going to attack Ukraine. Some soldiers only found out about the plan an hour before they were deployed.

A retired Russian general analyzed to the NYT also the fact that a unified Russian task force was missing. This meant that there was no uniform planning of actions and orders. That is why, at about the beginning of the war, there was no serious air and missile campaign, as actually prescribed by Russian military doctrine.

Added to this is the low morale in the troops, which is also evident from the research of the NYT emerges. Many soldiers would have sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid being involved in combat operations.