Anger about Erdogan is spreading on Russian state TV. One commentator cursed him with disgust. Elsewhere there is talk of war.

Moscow – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s relationship with the Ukraine war is ambiguous: he likes to boast of being a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and he did that, for example Grain Agreement – which Russia now let burst. On the one hand, Erdogan seems to have close ties with Vladimir Putin, on the other hand he was one of the first countries to supply combat drones to Ukraine and recently released Ukrainian prisoners of war, which caused the Kremlin to seethe.

Most recently, the Turkish President approached more to the west again: After tough negotiations, he agreed to Sweden joining NATO. And during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Istanbul in early July, he declared: “Ukraine undoubtedly deserves membership in NATO.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) repeatedly assures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj of support, as here during a visit to Kiev in August 2022.

Erdogan draws wrath from Putin’s propagandists – “scumbag”

Apparently he crossed the red line of some propagandists on Russia’s state TV. After all, it was precisely the allegedly planned NATO expansion that Putin considered one of the Reasons for starting the war in Ukraine led.

In a Russian talk show, the journalist, blogger and Kremlin propagandist Alexei Chadaev became particularly abusive: In conversation with the TV presenter Sergei Mardan, he repeatedly referred to Erdogan as a “scumbag”. The portal “The Kremlin Yap”, which regularly publishes excerpts from Russian propaganda broadcasts on Twitter, published a corresponding excerpt from the program.

Erdogan receives “golden share” for approval of NATO expansion

In the program in question, moderator Sergej Mardan brought up Erdogan and the NATO expansion: “What happened in the last two weeks is a success across the board for Erdogan, isn’t it?” “And Russia hasn’t responded, what do you think of that?”

Erdogan doesn’t give a damn what anyone thinks of him, blogger Alexei Khadaev replied: “A scumbag, a brat, an idiot, a fool, a crook, whatever.” Basically, the Turkish president is an oriental trader who only thinks about his own advantage. “He gambles, if only to make others jealous.” When he looks at Erdogan, on the one hand he wants to “spit on the screen because he’s such a scumbag” and on the other hand he even admires him for it.

Incitement against Erdogan: Russia propagandist speaks of war with Turkey

Another propagandist on Russian state television went even further and spoke of the war with Turkey – similar to the well-known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who recently spoke against Turkey as a “historic enemy” of Russia rushed. “Are we ready to go to war with Turkey?” moderator Olga Skabeeva provocatively asked her panellists. After all, Erdogan claims the Black Sea for himself, she pointed out.

Her interlocutor, the journalist and politician Pjotr ​​Tolstoy, wanted nothing to do with a war with Turkey. Skabeeva then suggested fighting against Bulgaria and Romania. “Romania and Bulgaria are NATO bases,” Tolstoy replied. “There is no problem there. It’s not the powers that make sense to play games with.”

“Just Shoot”: Propagandist suggests war against more countries

But Skabeeva was undeterred. “Just shoot,” she suggested. “We will shoot, but we have to deal with Ukraine first,” her discussion partner replied.

In the Ukraine war, the counter-offensive is still not making any headway. A military analyst visits the front and afterwards explains: The offensive was poorly planned. Russia is now apparently also sending its alleged miracle tank to the front – but hopes in it could quickly fizzle out. (smu)