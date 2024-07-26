Home page politics

The struggle for survival in eastern Ukraine continues: soldiers from two brigades defy the defeats in the Ukraine war by the Russian army.

Prohres – In a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, hundreds of soldiers were recently on the verge of being captured or even killed in the Ukraine war. Only a determined advance by the defenders against the Russian invaders apparently prevented the worst. From the Ukrainian perspective, however, the situation in the affected region remains extremely dangerous. This is reported, among other things, by n-tv.

Russia’s troops encircle enemy units in key region in Ukraine war

According to the report, two Ukrainian brigades managed to escape from the encirclement of Vladimir Putin’s troops. This incident occurred near the Village of Prohres northwest of Avdiivka. A region that is Ukraine War is considered a key region. The Russian troops had advanced quickly westwards and surrounded the Ukrainian battalions. Deep Statean analysis channel close to the Ukrainian military, confirms these developments in the Ukraine war.

How Deep State and the online newspaper The new Voice of Ukraine to report, Prohres was taken by the Russians on July 21. The soldiers were even able to almost encircle the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This brigade managed to escape from the Russian encirclement, as did the 47th Mechanized Brigade, whose retreat from Deep State but is described as “chaotic”.

Members of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. © Instagram (Screenshot)/@31ombr

Soldiers escape capture in Ukraine war: No order to escape given by leadership

Despite the successful outbreak, Deep State the liberation of the soldiers as a “nerve-racking and difficult operation”. It is emphasized that there was no order from the brigade leadership in the Ukraine war to fight their way out. The soldiers acted independently to free themselves from the encirclement. However, coordinated actions by the artillery, aerial reconnaissance and neighboring forces under the leadership of the officers on the ground helped the fighters to break out successfully. Statements have not been published by either Ukrainian unit to date.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the maxim of his army is that they should never fight to the last man. “It is very important for us to save the lives of our soldiers,” Syrskyi told The Guardian: “We do not defend ruins to the death.” (chnnn)