Russian troops are said to have regrouped and are concentrating on eastern Ukraine. Military experts see Vladimir Putin facing a difficult decision.

Kyiv – The government of Ukraine has called on the residents of eastern Ukraine to leave the region immediately because of fears of a major Russian offensive. Russia recently withdrew from the Kyiv area and northern Ukraine and announced that it intended to concentrate on the east and south of the country in the Ukraine conflict.

The aim of the Russian army is apparently to create a land bridge between the occupied Crimean Peninsula and the pro-Russian separatist areas in Donbass. However, experts are questioning the state of Russian troops in Ukraine – and suspect that Russia’s army has suffered immense losses.

Ukraine War: Russia is said to have suffered massive casualties in Ukraine

The Ukrainians in the east of the country would have to leave their region “now”: otherwise the people there risk dying, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereschuk explained on Telegram on Wednesday. The town of Severodonetsk near the front lines – the easternmost city still held by the Ukrainian army – came under sustained shelling on Wednesday.

According to expert estimates, 20 of the approximately 120 battalion combat groups that Russia has deployed in Ukraine could be completely wiped out. That reported the world. In addition, other battalion combat groups are said to have lost due to massive losses of vehicles, military equipment and soldiers and are no longer operational without extensive support.

“Russian forces have taken losses beyond imagination, some estimates are 10 to 15 percent, I’d put it closer to 30 to 50 percent of combat troops on the front lines,” said Mark Hertling, former commander in chief of the US Army Europe , the world according to

Ukraine war: According to NATO estimates, 40,000 Russian troops are disabled

As the Wall Street Journal reported, according to NATO estimates, 40,000 Russian soldiers are already missing, have been killed, wounded or taken prisoner in Ukraine. The troops that are still operational cannot easily be combined into new groups: “It’s not like in a computer game or the strategy game Stratego, these forces don’t just leave one area to fight in another,” wrote Hertling.

In addition, the ongoing war has added to the Russian troops. “Physical, mental and emotional factors have left their mark,” says Hertling. He added: “These troops are finished in my view.”

Ukraine War: Is a Russian “General Mobilization” Coming?

The military strategist and Russia expert Michael Kofman also pointed out the impaired state of the Russian army. The Russian military has pulled everything together: “There is hardly anything left to send now, beyond the battalions that have recently arrived to support the offensive in Donbass,” said the expert, like them world reported.

In order to launch a major offensive in the Donbass, a general mobilization of the Russian army is needed. However, this contradicts the Russian propaganda that Ukraine is a “special operation” and not a war. According to the assessments of military experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin is faced with the decision of either breaking with his narrative of the Ukraine war or deploying a weakened army for a major offensive in eastern Ukraine. (LP/AFP)