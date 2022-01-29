Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jujitsu Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, crowned the winners of today’s competitions before the final of the World Mixed Martial Arts Championship, which was held at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Russia topped the competitions with 20 medals, including 13 gold, Kazakhstan came second with 13 medals, and Tajikistan came third with 5 medals.

The competitions were attended and participated in the coronation of the winners by the British Craith Brown, President of the International Federation of Mixed Martial Arts, Muhammad bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee of the Jujitsu Federation, and a number of sports personalities in the world of mixed martial arts in the world.

Also participating in the coronation were the Greek Panagiotos Theodoropolis, President of the International Jujitsu Federation, Donato Milano, representative of the World Association of International Sports Federations, Mohammed Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee, and Fouad Darwish, member of the Committee and Executive Director of Palms Sports Company.

In his speech, which preceded the finals, Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri welcomed the delegations participating in the world championship and extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressing that His Highness’s support is behind all the achievements of jujitsu and martial arts. mixed. He thanked the sports leaders in Abu Dhabi, led by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, and the British Karith Brown, President of the International Federation.

Yesterday, Friday, 16 strong fights were held, in the men’s and women’s under-21 competitions. The Russian Valeria Tiyavchev defeated the Kazakhstani Igrim Manakova in the 47:5 kg weight, and the Russian Liana Otunovna defeated the Mexican Valeria Gomez in the 52:2 kg weight. Kazakh Karina Ssnova beat Ireland’s Kaya Sylvan in 56:7 kg, Russia’s Elena Acheva beat Spain’s Carla Medina in 65:8 kg, and Russia’s Daria Bergova defeated Australian Arjen Carter in 70:3 kg. In the men’s and youth fights, Rislatan Shakenbai from Kazakhstan beat the Russian Senatlo Azizov in the 1st: 52 kg, the Russian Ahmed Amyev Ali Muhammad Al-Sami’ from Bahrain in the 56:7 kg weight, and Asyev Gaberov from Russia over Ivan Basiev from Ukraine in the 61:2 kg category. And the Russian Kasinov beat the Ukrainian Andrea Stone in the weight of 65:8 kg, and Maxim Fex from Russia over Behraz Kharchzoda of Tajikistan in the weight of 70:3 kg, and the Russian Valdeseyev over the weight of Kasim Sardarov of Tajikistan in the weight of 77:1 kg.