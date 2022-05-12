Finland took this Thursday a historic step for its entry into NATO, after the country’s president, Sauli Ninistö, and the prime minister, Sanna Martin, decided this Thursday to support the accessiona process that Sweden will follow in the coming days and will leave all the Nordic countries under the umbrella of the Alliance.

will be added to Denmark, Norway and Iceland, founding members of NATOafter decades of “non-alignment”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and threats from the Kremlin have caused a shift in the position of Sweden and Finland towards NATO. In Finland events have developed faster and in this turn has ended up dragging Sweden.

Finland’s entry into NATO, something unthinkable just a few months ago, currently enjoys broad popular support, since, according to the latest polls, between 73 and 76 percent of those surveyed support entering the Alliancewhile only 12 percent oppose.

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland. Photo: Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP

Russia’s response

Russia threatened Finland with military-technical response measures after its decision to imminently join NATO, which in Moscow’s opinion it endangers stability and security in northern Europe.

“Russia will be forced to adopt both military-technical and other response measures in order to counter the threats that have arisen to its national security,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Not expected, the announcement ceased to be a jug of cold water for Moscow, which had always maintained a privileged relationship with the Scandinavian country after the Winter War that both staged between 1939 and 1940.

Russia’s second city, Saint Petersburg, is just 200 kilometers from Finlandto which we must also add the proximity of the border to the port of Severomorsk (Barents Sea), the base of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Moscow’s relationship between Helsinki and Stockholm

“In Helsinki they must take into account the responsibility and consequences of such a step. Finland’s entry into NATO will cause serious damage to bilateral relations and to the maintenance of stability and security in the northern European region,” Foreign Affairs stressed. .

Russia wonders “why Finland will turn its territory into the border of military antagonism with the Russian Federation”.

The Nordic country had benefited for decades from its bridging relationship with the Kremlin, but the current Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine precipitated events, as in the case of Sweden, also determined to accede to the western bloc.

For many years, the Scandinavian country’s military non-alignment served as the basis for cooperation between the two countries, “in which the role of the military factor was reduced to zero,” the note recalls. And he regrets that neither Russia’s promises about the absence of “any hostile intent” nor the long history of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation “convinced Helsinki about the advantages of maintaining the military non-alignment policy.”

Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson signed a declaration of mutual security guarantees which includes military support, which is seen as a preliminary step to an official announcement of Sweden’s wishes to also join the Alliance.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The agreement includes a commitment to help in the event of a crisis or military attackin addition to greater cooperation in areas such as military intelligence, technology, purchase of weapons or military maneuvers.

“It will depend on what Sweden asks for. But if Sweden is attacked and asks us for support, we will give it to them,” Johnson told a joint news conference in Harpsund, west of Stockholm.

Johnson called the deal a “cornerstone” in the development of the relationship between the two countries and stressed that support for Sweden is not linked to the decision that this country makes on the Alliance.

“If Sweden decides to submit a NATO application, Russia has said it will respond.but how it is not clear, they have said that they could increase their military presence in the area,” Andersson said.