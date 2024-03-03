Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Scenarios and timelines for Vladimir Putin's possible war goals in Europe are a veritable Tetris game of alliance planning.

Many European politicians are warning of an attack on NATO from Russia. But there are very different assessments when it comes to the time horizon.

Nevertheless, NATO has already outlined concrete scenarios.

In this article, defense expert Franz-Stefan Gady explains the problems and uncertainties for the alliance.

This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on February 27, 2024 Foreign policy.

Brussels/Washington, DC – Not a week goes by in Europe without another dire warning about the growing potential of a Russian attack on a member of the European Union, especially if Ukraine loses the war. “So we have to take that into account Wladimir Putin one day even attacks a NATO country,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the in January Daily Mirror. Two months earlier he had warned that Germany must become “capable of war”.

Sweden's commander-in-chief, General Micael Bydén, also called on Swedes to “prepare for war,” while the head of the British army warned Britons that they belong to a “pre-war generation” that may face war in the not-too-distant future Russia has to fight. Compounding fears was presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who told a campaign rally that he would encourage the Russians to do “whatever they want” with any European NATO member that doesn't spend enough on defense.

Putin attack on Europe: Europe's ministers give time estimates

These statements have typically been accompanied by a series of estimates of how quickly Russia can regenerate the forces and equipment lost in Ukraine to attack a NATO country. Pistorius believes this will take “five to eight years”, while the outgoing head of Estonia's military intelligence estimated that Russia could be ready for war again within four years. “It cannot be ruled out that Russia will test Article 5 and NATO’s solidarity within a period of three to five years,” said the Danish defense minister. Poland's national security agency believes Russia could attack NATO in as little as three years.

These public statements are intended to spur Europe to action on the Old Continent's ability to defend itself against future military attacks and strengthen deterrence. And they have an impact. More than 80 percent of Germans, for example, now support rearmament after decades of neglecting their military.

But all these exhortations to prepare for a possible war with Russia raise the question: What exactly is Russia preparing for? And what does Europe have to do in return to be prepared for various eventualities?

NATO is developing scenarios for an attack from Russia: “Suwalki gap” in focus

NATO's top priority in view of a future conventional war with Russia remains the defense of the Baltic states that directly border Russia: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The alliance's war planners imagine various scenarios:

Russian forces could overrun the Baltic states in a full-scale invasion, or they could occupy smaller swaths of territory to test and undermine NATO's willingness to defend a small border state against nuclear-armed Russia – especially if nothing more It is clear whether the United States is still ready to defend Europe.

To complicate planning, a Russian campaign could include any combination of conventional attacks, nuclear threats designed to deter NATO from coming to the aid of the attacked country, and unconventional measures such as cyberattacks, disinformation and sabotage in various NATO member states , to weaken the alliance's resolve.

In the context of an occupation of the Baltics, NATO military planners have also considered how Russia might attack or occupy the Suwalki Gap, a geographical corridor along the Lithuanian-Polish border that stretches about 100 kilometers between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea. In the event of war, Russian forces could occupy this area and cut off Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from the rest of NATO. Such conventional military action could be supported by “active measures,” which would cause unrest among ethnic Russians in the Baltics and further weaken NATO’s position in the region.

NATO expects Putin’s strategy “from escalation to de-escalation”

In these scenarios, the default assumption is that Moscow intends to test NATO's cohesion and resolve through a variant of the “escalation to de-escalation” strategy. The idea is that Russia would quickly seize NATO territory in one or more of the Baltic states, present the alliance with a fait accompli and then force the bloc to back down in the face of nuclear threats. If NATO gives in, its credibility would be completely destroyed. This scenario could involve early Russian deployment of low-yield tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to force NATO to end hostilities.

Added to this variety of conventional, nuclear and hybrid scenarios are the uncertainty over the outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine, questions about the extent of Moscow's rearmament and its ability to rearm, and ongoing confusion in the West over defense budgets, the size of the armed forces and Washington's future commitment to the alliance – the result is a veritable Tetris game of alliance planning.

Each of these scenarios would require different military (and non-military) capabilities and force sizes on both the Russian and NATO sides. NATO's planning is further complicated by the fact that individual member states have different assessments of the Russian threat, depending on factors such as geographical proximity and their own military capabilities. It would be much easier for Russia to build military power sufficient to overwhelm the Baltic states with their minuscule military capabilities than to wage a protracted land campaign against Polish forces in Poland – perhaps with German support – in order to defeat the Suwalki to conquer and defend the gap.

When does Russia pose a threat beyond Ukraine? NATO is puzzling

The requirements for defending against hybrid warfare are very different than the requirements for defending against large-scale armed incursions into NATO territory. Both are of utmost importance for the Baltic States and Poland. Countries not directly bordering Russia are more worried about hybrid warfare than an actual invasion. The fact that Germany is focused on hybrid threats may help explain the slow pace at which Germany's conventional forces are being rebuilt. Two years after the war against Russia, Berlin is still finding it difficult to send a single combat-ready brigade to Lithuania by 2027.

Because scenarios and threat perceptions are so different across NATO, it is difficult for the bloc to establish a realistic common timeline for when Russian forces might be able to pose a threat beyond Ukraine. Most importantly for Western defense planning, it remains unclear when Russia will cease major hostilities in Ukraine and what losses in personnel and equipment Russia will have suffered by then.

There are also questions about what Russia can rebuild and reconstruct, what it can finance given the size of its economy, what technologies it can access and whether it is able to maintain the necessary human resources in both the defense industry and the military itself to build. There are heated debates on all of these points in Western analyst and intelligence circles.

Putin's Russia probably wants a much larger army – but is also facing problems

Based on Russia's public announcements, Moscow is likely aiming for a much larger army than it existed before 2022. At the same time, the country has not yet announced a new 10-year weapons production and procurement program to support these larger forces.

According to some analysts, financing is unlikely to be an obstacle in the near future, but Russia will find it extremely difficult to obtain the necessary human resources due to a shortage of skilled workers and a shrinking overall labor force. A significant expansion of the defense industry could also prove difficult due to the chronic lack of investment and difficulties in obtaining various components in sufficient quantities.

But this says little about Russia's actual future intentions and the methods of warfare it might use to pursue them. Whether the scenarios for the Baltic states discussed by NATO planners are a realistic reflection of Russian intentions and capabilities remains an open question.

It would be a grave mistake to underestimate Russia's military power

Despite these uncertainties, it would be a serious mistake to underestimate Russia's military power. NATO should not use the poor performance of Russian forces in Ukraine as an opportunity to be complacent. It is true that Russian forces have failed to decisively surprise the Ukrainians and have failed to make rapid armored advances that would present NATO forces in the Baltics with a fait accompli. So far, Russia has refrained from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian military has demonstrated its endurance in the adverse conditions on the Ukrainian battlefield, demonstrated its willingness to accept heavy losses, and maintained the ability to wear down Ukrainian forces and go on the offensive. Therefore, even if NATO planners conclude that a Russian blitzkrieg against the Baltic states is only an unlikely scenario, it would be a mistake to underestimate Russia in the coming years. Common sense dictates that the bloc needs to prepare for multiple scenarios and time frames – lest we be caught off guard again, as in 2022, when Russia does something most Europeans thought was unthinkable.

To the author Franz Stefan Gady is an advisory senior fellow for cyber power and future conflicts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies and an adjunct senior fellow for defense at the Center for a New American Security. Twitter (X): @hoanssolo

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on February 27, 2024 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.