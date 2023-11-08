Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Ukraine claims to have broken up a convoy of 14 Russian vehicles in Donetsk Oblast. A video shows explosions and people fleeing.

Kyiv/Avdiivka – Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko on Tuesday released video of an alleged destruction of several Russian tanks near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops attempted to launch an offensive in the area in southeastern Ukraine early in the morning. The The area around Avdiivka has recently been subject to so-called “meat attacks” by Russia noticed. Gerashchenko’s information cannot yet be independently confirmed.

Ukraine’s aerial photos are said to show explosions on several Russian vehicles and tanks near Avdiivka. © Screenshot Twitter @Gerashchenko_en

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th mechanized brigade were involved in the fight, the advisor writes on the news platform X (formerly Twitter). “Russian tanks and APCs with assault units tried to break through to our positions, but part of their equipment was blown up on the mines and then finished off by artillery fire,” Gerashchenko said. He describes the “impressive destruction” of the Russian vehicles that can be seen in the video footage.

Russian tanks are ambushed by Ukraine near Avdiivka: Video supposedly shows destruction

The approximately three minute long clip from the Ukraine war is accompanied by dramatic music. Captions in the video describe how a Russian convoy of 14 vehicles appeared to launch an attack near Avdiivka early one morning. At the beginning, an explosion can be seen on a vehicle in an open area. According to the description, the Ukrainian defense scored a direct hit, which the Russian tank temporarily survived. In the following scenes, several vehicles are shot at and clouds of smoke rise.

According to the description, the increasing destruction of the enemy tanks creates a “traffic jam” in the middle of the convoy, which is not clearly visible in the video. People who, according to Ukrainian sources, are Russian soldiers then run away. At the end of the video, some vehicles apparently try to retreat. Amid the images of destroyed vehicles, a massive explosion with flames and smoke can be seen, which Gerashchenko said was caused by “several stray bullets that hit the armored cars precisely.”

Video of destroyed Russian tanks near Avdiivka leaves questions unanswered

The recordings shared by Gerashchenko had already been viewed almost 240,000 times by Monday afternoon. “A great success for the 47th Brigade and a special thank you for the high quality of the video goes to the air reconnaissance brigade – their special effects are cooler than in Hollywood, don’t you think?” writes the consultant. Dramatically edited videos and sound effects are not uncommon in the Ukraine war. Both sides repeatedly distribute cinematic battle footage and thus engage in a form of propaganda that goes back to the terrorist militia IS.

There is no information as to when and where exactly the Russian attack near Avdiivka took place. The think tank Institute for the Study of Warwhich publishes daily analyzes and overviews of the war situation, reported no major progress by Ukraine in the area, at least on Tuesday.

Institute for the Study of War: Major Russian losses in Avdiivka already in October

A report on Sunday (November 6) said that, according to information from former Russian officer Igor Girkin, “tactical advances were made in October [Russlands] around Avdiivka led to significant losses of Russian troops and equipment and did not lead to a further development of the Russian offensive. The footage could have come from October, when Ukraine reported 400 tanks destroyed. However, there is no official statement from Ukraine regarding the recordings.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on Saturday (November 5) that the Ukrainian armed forces repelled more than 20 Russian attacks near Avdiivka. This statement also did not specifically report any destruction of a Russian convoy. It is therefore not possible to classify when the recordings were taken. (nz)