From: Jens Kiffmeier

Old tanks instead of high-tech: NATO is equipping Ukraine with military equipment. Suddenly everything revolves around German Leopard-2 or Russian T14. Why actually?

Ramstein/Moscow – Unmanned drones, modern hypersonic missiles and laser-guided anti-aircraft systems: in recent years the armaments industry has been constantly working on new high-tech weapons. But suddenly a relic from the Cold War that was believed to be dead returns to the battlefield: the tank. In the fight against Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine wants to massively increase its stocks. Above all, the German Leopard-2 should herald the turning point.

Battle tanks in the Ukraine war: NATO negotiates Leopard-2 in Ramstein

NATO defense ministers met in Ramstein on Friday (January 20) to discuss future Western military aid. The focus was on Ukraine’s demand for the delivery of German battle tanks. After the federal government had hesitated for a long time, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) signaled that he was willing to talk. After Poland, Great Britain and France had already confirmed their willingness to supply tanks, the Bundeswehr should now examine their stocks again.

The pride of the Russian army: Russia is considering sending modern T14 Armata main battle tanks to the Ukraine war. © Yuri Kochetkov/dpa

Experts reckon that Ukraine will need up to 300 new main battle tanks from the West in order to start another counter-offensive against Russia. Should NATO give in to the urging, the world could face a massive tank battle in the Ukraine war. Despite all the high-tech scenarios, this development comes as no surprise to many defense politicians and the military.

Tanks instead of high-tech: why main battle tanks like the Leopard are important for Ukraine

Nobody should believe that modern battle tanks are of no use in modern warfare, the US news magazine quotes as saying political British defense expert Bernard Jenkin. And Rishi Sunak’s Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace recently made a similar statement. “Ukraine has shown that armaments are important,” said the politician on the current development of the Ukraine conflict.

Most recently, the winter had curbed the Ukraine war in many places. The fighting was mainly focused on the battles around Bakhmut and Soledar. Previously, however, the Ukrainian troops had successfully launched a counter-offensive and inflicted severe setbacks on Russia. Many military observers are now assuming that both sides will launch offensives again in the spring.

Challenger 2 or Leopard-2 are intended to curb Russia’s war of aggression

So far, Ukraine has primarily tanks of old Soviet design. There are also armored personnel carriers from NATO stocks, such as the German Marder. “Mobility is key in an offensive war,” quoted political an EU diplomat. If Ukraine wants to stand a chance against Russia’s aggressive war, then it needs heavy artillery and main battle tanks that can fire far behind enemy lines, US war researcher Anthony King said.

The flat terrain of Ukraine is ideal for fast tank movements. The British stand for a possible delivery challenger 2the US Abrams and the German Leopard-2, which is considered one of the best main battle tanks in the worldto debate.

Is the Leopard-2 the best tank in the world? In fact, the Leopard-2 is considered one of the best tanks in the world. It weighs a good 60 tons and is about ten meters long. Since 2014, the latest model has been delivered to 14 countries worldwide. There are 3500 pieces in total. With the 120 mm smoothbore gun, the main battle tank can hit targets at a distance of several thousand meters, standing or moving. Its maximum combat distance is 5000 meters. According to the Bundeswehr, the advantages of the Leopard lie in the combination of firepower, armor protection and mobility.

In Moscow, however, people were deliberately relaxed about the Ramstein conference. The delivery of Western main battle tanks such as the Leopard-2 to Ukraine will not prevent Russia from achieving its war goals in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the news agency on Friday interfax. “It’s not worth exaggerating the importance of these deliveries in terms of their ability to make a difference here.”

Ukraine War: Russia considers use of T14 Armata main battle tank

Russia itself may be considering sending a modern main battle tank to Ukraine itself. Again and again there are speculations that the new T14 Armata could be used in the war of aggression. Images from late December last year showed T14 tanks in action at a military training area in southern Russia. according to a report by the British secret service, this could indicate an intended operation in Ukraine.

How good is the T14 Armata? The T14 Armata is a Russian main battle tank. It has been in development since 2010 and is intended to replace the T90. For cost reasons, only a few models have been presented so far. He’s not really battle-hardened yet. In terms of its technical data, the T14 is actually one of the most effective main battle tanks in the world. At least it is the first Russian tank whose turret is unmanned.

The T14 Armata is considered the most modern main battle tank in Russia. So far, however, Putin’s army has only a small number. The development of the weapon system was repeatedly accompanied by setbacks and problems in production. According to the former Bundeswehr Colonel Wolfgang Richter, this is not unusual. Every army initially had problems with the production of new tanks, he told ZDF. The fact that the T14 has not yet been used in the Ukraine war is proof that the “teething troubles” in the technology have not yet been resolved.

T14 Armata in Ukraine? Experts consider the deployment more for propaganda

The British secret service agents see it in a similar way. “If Russia were to use the T14, it would be primarily for propaganda purposes,” they wrote in their report. Russian military experts also consider the use of the latest “Armata” tanks to be unlikely. If the “Armata” tank were to be sent to Ukraine, it would only be for testing in combat conditions, the company quoted as saying Berlin newspaper the military journalist Yuri Kotenok. It can only be used to better evaluate the navigation systems, armor and other characteristics of the machine. (jkf)