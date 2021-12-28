Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday (28) ordered the dissolution of Memorial, the country’s main human rights organization and voice of the Soviets who were targeted by reprisals.

The decision, in response to a request by the Public Ministry, which accused the NGO of creating “a false image of the Soviet Union as a terrorist state”, dissolves both the historical memory entity and the human rights organizations that make up Memorial International.

Prosecutor Alexei Zhafyarov accused Memorial of “distorting” the memory of the victory over Germany in World War II (which the Russians call the Great Patriotic War, fought by the country in 1941-45) and of rehabilitating Nazi criminals “in whose hands is the blood of Soviet citizens”.

“Why should we, the descendants of the victors, now observe attempts to rehabilitate the traitors to the motherland and Nazi accomplices? Certainly because someone is paying for it”, he argued.

“Shame!” was the cry that could be heard outside the Supreme Court building, where about a hundred people had gathered to support Memorial.

Prior to the decision’s announcement, Memorial’s defense attorney, veteran Guenri Reznik, said the prosecution was aware that his claim was unfounded and “illegal” and warned that the trial is “a test of the values ​​that determine the life in the rule of law”.

Reznik went on to say that he would appeal a conviction and, if necessary, appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The director of Memorial International, Yan Rachinski, assured that the decision does not mean the end of the NGO’s activities, since there are many organizations linked to it that are not registered or are not listed as a legal entity.

“Suspending Memorial’s activities is not within the competence of the Public Ministry”, he commented. Grigor Yavlinsky, leader of the opposition party Yabloko, called the decision “a political decision”.

Russian Nobel Peace Prize winners Mikhail Gorbachev (1990) and Dmitry Muratov (2021) wrote to the Public Ministry in November asking that the lawsuit against Memorial be dropped.

Gorbachev and Muratov highlighted that Memorial’s activities since its founding in 1991 have been aimed at restoring historical justice and preserving the memory of hundreds of thousands of people repressed during the Soviet Union.

The Public Ministry appealed to the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial due to alleged violations of the Constitution and the non-performance of its functions as a foreign agent, a category to which it belongs since 2016.

The organization’s members accuse the Kremlin and state security agencies of trying to prevent it from continuing to investigate crimes committed during the USSR and since 1991, especially since the current president, Vladimir Putin, came to power in 2000.

Memorial, which received the Sakharov Prize from the European Parliament in 2009 and was a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions, counts among its founders the scientist and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1975, father of the bomb. hydrogen and pioneer in the defense of human rights in the country.