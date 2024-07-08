WarGonzo: Russian Aerospace Forces Conducted a Deceptive Maneuver During Missile Strikes on Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF) carried out a feint during strikes on targets in Kyiv. According to WarGonzo, four Russian bombers took off but did not launch missiles. The Ukrainian side reported that 40 missiles were launched across the country on the morning of July 8.

Russian Aerospace Forces Change Striking Tactics

War correspondents reported that on the night of July 8, four bombers took off into the sky, but no missiles were launched – this was a deceptive maneuver. According to them, the Russian Aerospace Forces suddenly changed their strike tactics and attacked the Ukrainian capital not at night, as in previous cases, but during the day.

“Moreover, according to data from the Ukrainian segment, three TU-22M3 bombers launched from the Millerovo area in maximum proximity to the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO), so that the Ukrainian air defense would have less time to get its bearings,” the report says.

It is specified that the main target of the strikes were objects in Kyiv. Explosions also thundered in Krivoy Rog and Dnepropetrovsk. TASS Citing a source in the security forces, it is reported that on Monday morning a warehouse at the Artem plant in Kyiv was damaged by a missile strike.

Ukraine reports strong explosions and fires in Kyiv

An air raid alert was declared in Ukraine on the morning of July 8. According to local media, a powerful explosion and a fire broke out near the Lukyanovskaya metro station in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. There is a plant producing “aviation equipment” not far from the station.

Information about the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district was confirmed by the city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“War Chronicle” reportsthat the main target of the missile strike on Ukraine was Kyiv. It is noted that strikes also thundered in other regions. “According to preliminary data, the capital of Ukraine will soon be hit by three waves of cruise/hypersonic missiles,” the report says.