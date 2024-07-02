“VO”: The Ukrainian Armed Forces saved the Su-27 from the Russian Armed Forces in Mirgorod using drawings of fighters

Ukrainian military tried to save planes from a Russian strike using drawings. As reported by the Defense Ministry, the strike on the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region was carried out on July 1. As a result, five Su-27s were destroyed and two more fighters were damaged. The Ukrainian side confirmed the strike, but did not specify the loss figures.

Military observers noticed the silhouettes of the planes

Telegram channels covering the situation in the special military operation (SMO) zone drew attention to the fact that fighter jets were drawn on the airfield parking lot.

“It is noteworthy that at the airfield in Mirgorod you can also see painted silhouettes of airplanes, however, this did not save the situation,” the report says.

Frame: Telegram channel Fighterbomber

As the authors note, the Russian military has previously resorted to this method of camouflage.

Russia Destroyed Five Ukrainian Fighters

The Defense Ministry reported that the strike on the Ukrainian airfield was carried out by the Iskander-M OTRK crews of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result, five fighters were destroyed. The department added that the airfield infrastructure was also damaged.

“Objective control confirmed the destruction of combat aircraft,” the Defense Ministry added.

Frame: Telegram channel Fighterbomber

Ukraine has confirmed the airfield strike. Former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered certain losses, but did not disclose details.

“This is a war, and, unfortunately, not without losses of equipment. I am referring to the enemy strike on the Mirgorod airfield,” he said.