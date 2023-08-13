Home page politics

While the Ukrainians are making little progress with their offensive in the Zaporizhia region, a secret Russian army armored train is being used as a transport option in the south of the country.

Zaporizhschja – Kiev’s offensive in the Ukraine war in the south is halting – once again. After apparently advancing several kilometers south-east of Robotyne and south of Verbowe recently, Ukrainian forces seem to have become bogged down in the nearest Russian trench bar.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Moscow sends armored trains to Zaporizhia Oblast

Russia is defending itself here north of Tokmak, which is considered an important transport hub in the direction of Melitopol. A major railway line runs from Mariupol (further east) towards Crimea via Melitopol, which is considered to be the Ukrainian “nest of resistance”.

Precisely on this route, a secret armored train from Moscow is now supposed to supply the Russian troops with transport goods. At least the Russians circulated a video on social networks that is supposed to show this armored and armed train (see tweet below).

The platoon appears to be a bit older, as Russia’s steel colossus still has conventional machine anti-aircraft cannons to defend against attacks from the air. According to the video, it is marked with the “Z” typical of the Russian army. This would also make it easily identifiable as a target, for example for Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones.

Armored train of Russia in Ukraine: the name is reminiscent of the sea in Siberia

As an apparently pro-Russian military blogger wrote in a tweet, the armored train is said to be called “Baikal”, probably in reference to the lake of the same name, which is located in Siberia. According to the blogger, the Russians used this train to transport “military equipment” not far from the front.

Russia has distributed a video of an armored train traveling in the Zaporizhia region. © Screenshot Twitter@SonjaEnde

Russia keeps sharing videos of its alleged superweapons in Ukraine, for example the T-90M main battle tank, which instead has been the undoing of many a Russian soldier. However, the Ukrainian army recently shared a video of how an allegedly indestructible Russian BMPT-72 “Terminator 2” is destroyed after all.

Armored trains of Russia in Ukraine: in addition to “Baikal”, “Volga” was also sent

At the beginning of the year, Russia had already sent the outdated Volga armored train to Ukraine, which the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time was “armed to the teeth”. “This massive armament complex allows soldiers to work even under the most difficult conditions,” the ministry said. “This is a real armored train, armed to the teeth.” Large-caliber equipment is also on board.

Heavily armed: Russia’s mysterious armored train in Zaporizhia Oblast. © Screenshot Twitter@SonjaEnde

Ukraine war: Russia has kept armored trains secret so far

According to the Ukrainian Portal Defense Express, the Volga armored train is protected by 20 millimeters of armor and sandbags. It can reach a speed of up to 40 kilometers per hour. On the other hand, there are no technical data for the “Baikal” because this armored train was apparently kept top secret by the Kremlin – until now. (pm)