In the TV show by Russia’s top propagandists, the Ukrainian military receives unusual praise. Moscow is dealing with clever and well-trained enemies.

MOSCOW – For more than a year, Ukraine has been at war with the military superpower Russia. Despite heavy casualties on both sides, Ukrainian forces appear to be doing surprisingly well in restraining Putin’s army’s offensive efforts. The soldiers of Ukraine are so convincing on the battlefield that they are now even being praised on Russian state TV.

On Russian state TV, a military expert praised the Ukrainian armed forces for their actions in the war. © Screenshot/Twitter @Gerashchenko_en

Russia’s state TV praises Ukrainian military – “clever, trained and equipped enemy”

In the TV show by Putin’s chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov came a political commentator who congratulated Ukraine on its soldiers. “Our respected experts say the enemy defenses are powerful. It’s true,” said the TV guest at the beginning of his statement.

“It (the Ukrainian military, Note d. editor) relies primarily on well-prepared fortifications, including fields and wooded areas. It is most effective in populated areas,” the alleged military expert then went on to say. “These fortifications, the enemy’s technical preparation is good, we should admit that. We are truly dealing with a smart, trained and equipped enemy.”

“Russian propagandists praise Ukrainian armed forces”: unfamiliar voice on state TV

The moderators’ reaction to the performance was also surprising. Sergei Mardan, also one of Vladimir Putin’s Top propagandists nodded in agreement with statements about the Ukrainian military. The positive opinion on the Ukrainian troops in the program was not contradicted.

A video of the TV performance was shared on Twitter afterwards. This also applies to Anton Gerashchenko, one of the advisers to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. “Russian propagandists praise the Ukrainian armed forces,” Gerashchenko commented soberly on the footage.

Russian State TV: Ukrainians ‘turned into animals’

The statements on Russian state TV are always exceptional. Then in Solovyov’s show, a different tone is usually struckwhen it comes to Ukrainians. On Wednesday, US journalist Julia Davis shared a video of a Russian professor who was a guest on the same TV show getting the chance to speak about Ukraine. His view: “The ordinary people and especially the leadership of Ukraine would have literally turned into animals.” Therefore, in his view, the Ukrainians should not play a role in future Russian decisions.

Among other things, Kiev’s troops managed to defend the city of Bakhmut against ongoing Russian attacks for months. Only on Tuesday evening it was the mercenaries of the private army “Wagner group“ managed to take the eastern part of the city. (fd)