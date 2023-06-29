Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Head kiss for the fan: Putin on television pictures in Dagestan. © Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP

Even at political meetings, Kremlin chief Putin usually keeps his distance. Now he is demonstratively “normal”.

Derbent – ​​Vladimir Putin kisses a girl: Russian state TV has broadcast images that show the Kremlin chief unusually relaxed (see photo above). The attempted Wagner putsch in Russia by Yevgeny Prigozhin was only a few days ago.

The occasion was a trip to the Russian Caucasus republic of Dagestan – including a swim in the crowd. The destination was the city of Derbent on the Caspian Sea. What did Putin do there? According to information from euronews “Internal tourism, congratulations to all Muslims on the Festival of Sacrifice and selfies with the population”.

Putin Among People: Russian Tourism Concerns in the Ukraine War

For example, Russian state television broadcast how Putin not only kisses the girl on the head, but also puts his arm around her and then poses for a picture with her. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin had traveled to Dagestan to take care of tourism issues there. Dagestan is a popular holiday destination for many Russians.

According to the state agency TASS, the head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said at a meeting with Putin that all residents of Dagestan supported the decisions “of the President and Commander-in-Chief”. He was referring to the Prigozhin uprising.

Putin in the midst of crowds: speculation about doppelgangers

In February 2020, Putin said that in the 2000s he had rejected the proposal to be represented by a double for security reasons because of the risk of attacks. Nevertheless, rumors about the use of doubles persist – for example due to his rare appearances during the corona pandemic. Putin continues to live according to certain rules of hygiene. Since then, he can usually be seen on television all alone in his office when he participates in video conferences.

Even the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had shown himself to be a supporter of the doppelganger theory at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2023: “I’m not sure if he’s really alive, if it’s him who makes the decisions or someone else,” he said .

When appearing outside the Kremlin, some Internet users analyze the images closely to see whether they are Putin or a double. Here are some theories on how to tell the “real” from the “fake” Putin:

The Kremlin had rejected the double speculation this year. After Putin’s visit to the occupied Ukrainian territories in Cherson and Luhansk, they boiled up again during the Ukraine war. (dpa/AFP/frs)