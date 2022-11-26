Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Kremlin-related military expert Igor Korotschenko rages about Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Screenshot/Twitter/Francis Scarr

A Russian military expert did not like the latest announcements by European politicians. On state television under Kremlin chief Putin, he now launched a sweeping attack.

Munich – Those who want to get a glimpse of Russian state television could, for example, look at the clip that BBC correspondent Francis Scarr shared on Twitter on Wednesday (November 23). The Kremlin propagandist Igor Korotschenko got upset about the appearance of European politicians in the current edition of the talk show on the Rossiya-1 channel – and became quite emotional for someone who is considered a military expert in Russia.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) comes from a series of “German housewives who just sit around in their kitchen like Liz Truss (…) and squat on an undeserved pension payment”. All of these are “aggressive women” who tend toward socialism early in their careers, “preach communist principles” and fight for the environment. “Political circumstances” would then force them to change course, according to Korotschenko.

Meanwhile, an excerpt from a speech by Baerbock was playing in the background. They want to pretend to be something special, said Korotschenko, but “the stupidity” goes “through the roof”.

Russian state TV: Military expert rants about “rude women” like Baerbock

However: This “entire generation”, whose representatives you can now see “everywhere” – such as Ursula von der Leyen and the female prime ministers of Estonia and Finland – are “rude, uneducated and Russophobic”. He speaks of “these German women who, among other things, run the Ministry of Defence”. They are indeed the “arsonists” and “provocateurs” of this war. It is remarkable that he – not as officially prescribed – called it a “military special operation”.

Russia’s state television and its role in the Ukraine war In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin bans the spread of alleged false news about Russia’s armed forces. Officially, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his followers are only talking about a “special military operation”. Violators of the new law face up to 15 years in prison. See also US central bank announces highest rate hike since 2000 In March 2022, journalist Marina Ovsyannikova dared to stage a live protest on Russian state television against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia fined them. The distribution of the Russian state media RT and Sputnik has been banned in the EU since the beginning of March because they are accused of war propaganda. In July, RT France failed in its case against the EU broadcasting ban before the European Court of Justice. The offshoot RT Germany is also no longer allowed to broadcast in this country.

Ukraine News: Russian military expert railed against Baerbock, von der Leyen and Truss

In the video clips of the Russian talk, Baerbock was seen at the international conference for the Republic of Moldova in Paris. Baerbock had pledged additional German aid amounting to a good 32.3 million euros for the republic, which was particularly suffering from the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Truss – Prime Minister of Great Britain for a few weeks before Rishi Sunak replaced her – had repeatedly promised Kyiv military aid in the Ukraine war. EU Commission President von der Leyen announced on Tuesday (November 22) that the EU would release a further 2.5 billion euros to support Ukraine. (frs)