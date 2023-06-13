Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Clearly in line with Putin: the Russian TV presenter Solovyov © Sergei Karpukhin/Imago

In Solovyov’s political talk there is another allusion to the Second World War – it comes from an old acquaintance.

Moscow – Dmitri Yevstafyev’s supposed expertise is the Ukraine war and the west. Last week he took precautions in Vladimir Solovyov’s political talk Bribery by Nutella. Now again it was about the quality of life of the Germans.

The Russian political scientist and professor claimed in “Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov” that the Germans were now doing so badly that they “in Russia march in and rob and kill the people here”. After all, “the Germans have not changed in the last 80 years”.

Solovyov – as a TV presenter, a clear propagandist of the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin – these statements certainly fit into his program concept.

Putin propagandist Solojov and his talk guest Yevstafyev

Jewstafyev is a welcome guest on Solovyov’s show. During the Ukraine war, he was already describing peace-building articles in the Western press as “acts of manipulation” and warned Solovyov that their number would increase. The occasion was a suggestion by the former foreign minister USA, Henry Kissinger. He had Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommended a “status quo” in the Ukraine war.

Yevstafyev later warned TV audiences in Russia: “Western societies […] like colonialism. They want to lock us up in their zoos.” It is therefore better “to die than to lose the Ukraine war”.

Russian Media Monitor observes Russian propaganda

The Ukrainian-American journalist Julia Davis drew attention to the Solovyov show. On her YouTube channel “Russian Media Monitor” she has set herself the task of debunking Russian propaganda. Here is her Twitter post with the corresponding clip:

Of course, not only Davis has the Russian state TV on the screen. The Belarusian news portal charter79.org now dug out a clip. “They are beginning to systematically delude us that the armed forces of the Ukraine are on their last legs,” the political scientist Yevstafyev said indignantly.

So what was meant was the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive – and its portrayal in the Russian media. “Soloviev seemed nervous,” the report said, interpreting the whole thing as follows: “Even the two must have recognized the large-scale deception of the population by the Russian media.” (frs)