From: Christoph Gschoßmann

In Russia, Kamala Harris seems to have earned respect through her appearance in the TV debate. Observers perceive her as clearly stronger.

Moscow – It was clear to the audience that Kamala Harris was the clear winner of the TV duels with Donald Trump. According to a quick poll by the broadcaster CNN After the debate, 63 percent of respondents said Harris was better than Trump, who was seen as the winner by only 37 percent. Moscow also apparently saw it that way. Harris will probably “drink champagne,” said a guest on Russian state television.

Experts in Russia “shocked and dismayed” by TV debate in the USA

The remarks were made during an episode of the news programme Mesto Vstrechi on the channel ntv shared by Julia Davis, founder of the watchdog group Russia Media Monitor, on X, formerly Twitter.

“Meanwhile in Russia: Moderators and experts were shocked and dismayed by the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump,” Davis wrote. The Foreign Office also had commented on Trumpand caused a scandal.

Russian political scientist: Pop champagne at Harris’ campaign headquarters

In an aggressive TV debate before the US election, the US presidential candidates presented their plans for one term in office and launched sharp attacks against each other. The Democratic vice president and the Republican ex-president debated for 90 minutes on September 10 about key issues of the election campaign such as economic and migration policy, abortion and foreign policy.

“Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters popped champagne, Trump’s campaign headquarters did not,” Alexey Naumov, a Russian political scientist, said on state television. “She managed to lure Trump into every trap she set for him.”

Praise, but also biting criticism of Harris from Russia: “Not a complete fool”

“Your goal as a candidate is to attract the undecided voters and show your moderate side, and you say ‘illegals eat dogs’ – that sounds like a premise from hell,” Naumov said. “That has no effect on anyone. [Trumps] His supporters, who are worried about their dogs, are already on his side. He had to attract undecided voters. He failed to do that.” His conclusion: “That’s why it’s Mrs Harris who is drinking champagne.”

In Russia, there was discussion about the TV duel in the USA. © Russian Media Monitor

But not all observers in Russia praised Harris. Gevorg Mirzayan, a research fellow at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, a Russian think tank, said: “If we consider it a victory for Harris to prove that she is not a complete idiot, can read and can form a three-word sentence, then she has indeed achieved her goal. Is that a goal for a presidential candidate?”

Russian observers: Trump talks about the past, Harris about the future

Ivan Trushkin, co-host of the show, said Harris “came across as a forward-looking woman” in Tuesday’s debate, while he observed that Trump was “hunched over.” “He kept talking about Biden, kept talking about the past. She’s looking to the future. He’s an old grandpa who keeps looking back to the past,” Trushkin said.

Harris “vilified Trump, tore him to pieces,” said Kirill Strelnikov, political observer for the state news agency RIA NovostiHe continued: “I think Kamala Harris is the next president of America. She doesn’t need any more debates. There won’t be any more debates. She doesn’t have to prove anything anymore,” Strelnikov said. The Democrats have a “colossal, watertight argument against all attempts by the republicanto question the outcome of the vote.” Everyone has seen who is “worthy” to become the next President of the United States. Other Russian observers played down the duel as “nothing but a show”.

However, at least according to official sources, one person is said not to have watched: The Kremlin had previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to watch the debate between Trump and Harris. (cgsc with dpa)