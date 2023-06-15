Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/15/2023 – 3:20 pm

Share



Russia’s state-owned energy giant is close to striking long-term deals to sell substantial oil supplies, a sign that Moscow may continue to rely on oil exports to finance its war against Ukraine.

Rosneft Oil is arranging sales through a tender, a type of auction, which aims to secure buyers for millions of tonnes of crude and refined products in the coming year, people familiar with the matter said. Potential buyers are commercial companies competing to ship the oil to end users in Russia’s export markets such as China, India and Turkey.

The tender will likely be the biggest since the start of the conflict with Ukraine, according to some of the sources. It could also be one of Rosneft’s biggest in recent years and involves a significant chunk of the company’s output, one of the people said.

There was a wide demand for bidding, some of the people said. That’s a big turnaround from last year, when Rosneft failed to find bidders in a bid in the months after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The exact volume of oil and products to be traded in the auction could not be determined. The sale could be completed in the next few days, some people said – although the process has taken longer than pre-war tenders and there is no guarantee the deals will close.























