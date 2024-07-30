Home page politics

Press Split

A new recruitment campaign is intended to attract Muscovites to Russian military service, offering almost presidential pay for military service.

Moscow – In a recent commercial on state television, the Russian government drew attention to an attractive offer: Russian soldiers could earn almost as much as President Vladimir Putin if they decide to go to war in Ukraine.

Russian soldiers could earn almost as much as Putin

According to an advertisement broadcast on state television in the penultimate week of July, recruits from the Moscow region can receive 5.2 million rubles (about $60,000) in the first year of service, plus a one-time payment of 1.9 million rubles (about $22,000) for their signature.

This corresponds to a total annual income, as the portal Newsweek confirmed, for military service in Russia at 7.1 million rubles. For comparison: According to published data, Putin’s official income in 2021 is said to have amounted to around 10.2 million rubles (approx. 109,000 euros).

However, no figures are available for 2022 and 2023, as since the start of the so-called “special operations”, the income of high-ranking Russian officials no longer has to be made transparent.

Prospective Russian soldiers can earn a lot of money in the Ukraine war, but they also risk their lives. © IMAGO/Kirill Braga

Russia wants to recruit soldiers with the help of a TV spot

The commercial, which is intended to entice Muscovites to fight in the Ukraine war, was broadcast on state television. The face of the broadcast is Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most prominent exponents in the Kremlin-controlled media landscape and a loyal supporter and confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An excerpt from the clip was shared by Estonian blogger Dmitri von Was Translatedan independent project that collects and explains materials about the war, on X divided.

He wrote about the remarkable salary promises: “I’ve heard a lot of talk lately about exponentially increasing payments to Russians for signing a ‘death contract.’ But this morning they seem to have set another record at Solovyov’s.”

Russia: High number of victims suspected since the beginning of the war

The Russian military’s campaign is not likely to be a coincidence. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has suffered high casualty rates. Although an independent and valid verification of the figures is currently not possible, the analysis, writes the NewsweekHowever, available data indicate that the number of victims is far higher than what is officially reported to the public.

Just last June, the portal Important Stories estimated, based on data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat), that at least 71,000 Russian soldiers had died since the war began in February 2022. The independent Russian news agencies Media Zone and Medusa On July 5, there were even 120,000 to 140,000 Russian fighters.

The official leadership in Moscow, however, rarely releases figures on the number of war dead on its own side. In September 2022, the then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke of 5,937 soldiers killed to date.

Military parade in Moscow on Victory Day: Putin has the tanks parade View photo gallery

Putin shies away from large-scale mobilization

Putin had announced a “partial mobilization” of the population in autumn 2022. Sergei Shoigu stressed at the time that Russia wanted to recruit 300,000 reservists and former military personnel with “certain military specializations and relevant experience” for the war in Ukraine.

However, Russia’s president initially resisted pursuing a more aggressive approach and carrying out a large-scale mobilization in the country – presumably also because the invasion of Ukraine is still being declared a “special operation” and not a large-scale war. (chnnn)