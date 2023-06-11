Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Ukraine has launched its counteroffensive. Russia must withdraw – but is also fighting with self-laid minefields.

Munich – Russia is retreating in the Ukraine war – and it is leading Vladimir Putin’s army through self-made minefields. According to British intelligence, there are increasing reports of Russian victims who had to make their way through the mined areas and died in the process. This is another reason why Russia’s military performance in the last two days before June 10, 2023 was “mixed”.

Ukraine War: Russian forces withdraw ‘in some disorder’

In an intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defense reported on the latest developments. “In some areas, Ukrainian forces have probably made good headway, penetrating the first line of Russian defenses. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower,” the ministry said.

And about Russia it was said: “Some units are probably conducting credible defensive maneuvers, while others have withdrawn in some disarray” – even through their own minefields. According to the intelligence service, the Russian air force has also been “unusually active” over southern Ukraine, but it remains “unclear” whether tactical airstrikes in the region have been effective.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive has been in the air for weeks. After Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin had already declared that the offensive had begun, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also confirmed this on Saturday (June 10, 2023). Russia has built a complex defense in preparation for the counteroffensive. According to reports from Business Insider of barbed wire, anti-tank obstacles and deadly minefields.

Russia-Ukraine War: Mines also halt Ukraine’s advance

However, the mines not only hold up the Russian retreat, they also impede Ukraine’s advance. Two US officials shared CNN on Thursday that mines are having a negative impact on Ukraine’s armored vehicles.

Another dimension of mine warfare is US-made artillery shells used to lay anti-tank mines in flight. These are used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The US has supplied Ukraine with more than 10,000 of these remote-controlled anti-tank mine systems, along with 155mm howitzers, which they can fire almost 18 kilometers away.

The mine-legendary artillery shells are said to be loud Business Insider force desperate decisions. Vehicles must navigate a mine-ridden gauntlet to deliver fresh troops, ammunition, fuel and food to frontline positions. The mine artillery can also be used to set traps along escape routes for frontline troops. (cgsc)

