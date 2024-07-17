Home page politics

Lisa Mahnke

A video shows Russian soldiers asking for help. They speak of a ‘difficult position’ and high losses in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – In a video released in Moscow, Russian soldiers appeal to their president, Vladimir Putin. These men, who decided to join the military on May 11, now reported a “difficult position” with significant losses in the war against Ukraine and asked for support.

The video, shared on X by Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian internal affairs adviser, shows seven soldiers who say they belong to the 5th Company of the 3rd Battalion of the Russian 7th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment. The volunteers, originally intended to serve on the second and third lines of the front, noticed after training and the first attack that “something went wrong.” Their account, which joins a series of stories about the poor conditions for Russian soldiers at the front, paints a grim picture of the situation at the front.

Report on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Lack of supplies and high death toll

Their first impression was confirmed in a battle at the end of May, when they had to rescue wounded who they said had been lying there for five days. They also reported shortages of food and water, despite which they continued to fight. The operations were assigned by “people we never saw.”

According to them, the death rate among Russian soldiers is very high, partly caused by their “own artillery and grenade launchers.” Of the 110 soldiers in their company, fewer than 25 are left. “And every day our guys come back injured. The dead remain there,” added the group’s spokesman. It remains unclear how much time passed between the video being recorded and the men joining the army. The location of the video, which was shared on July 16 with English subtitles, is also unknown.

High losses make Russian soldiers doubt Putin’s propaganda

The promise of being able to rest in rear stations every two weeks was also not kept. Regarding contact with their families in Russia, the soldiers said: “Our mothers have not heard from us for over a month.”

The group shown in the video joined the army “to eradicate fascism.” The speaker was referring to the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, which Russia cited as justification for the war. But their perception has changed over time: “But ultimately fascism is among us and is trying to eradicate us by any means possible.”

Putin tolerates high losses in the Ukraine war: Help seems almost hopeless

Commenting on the video, Gerashchenko said: “They don’t seem to have a problem going to another country to kill, they just don’t want to be killed themselves.” He cynically wished the soldiers “good luck” in their attempt to ask Putin for help, thereby indicating an obvious hopelessness. Putin seemed to accept the losses in the Ukraine war in the past.

Recently, Russia has relied primarily on volunteers and mercenaries or lured people from other countries to the front with false promises. In addition, the service period of previously recruited soldiers was extended, which led to protests from their wives. The aim was to avoid another mass mobilization in Russia, as the last large-scale mobilization in Russia met with considerable resistance. (lismah)