State Duma Deputy Rodnina: Absence of Russians at 2024 Olympics Will Affect Sports

Three-time Olympic figure skating champion and State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina spoke about the consequences of Russian athletes missing the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She expressed her conviction that the absence of Russians at the Olympics would affect sports. According to Rodnina, coaches or athletes who have switched to coaching have missed out on everything new that is happening in their professional sphere.

We have not been present in international sports for two years, and in some sports even longer. We have lost our reference points and methods. The Olympics are also an exchange of information. There you can see where the sport is developing, what trends there are and what rules are changing Irina RodninaThree-time Olympic figure skating champion, State Duma deputy

At the same time, the Olympic champion believes that there is no talk of degradation. She explained that every time a new generation appears in sports, for whom other results and other forms of work are relevant. “What degradation? This generation will leave anyway,” she said. Rodnina added that they are trying to create comfortable conditions for current athletes. There are international tournaments, but they should not be compared with the highest category – the Olympics, the deputy concluded.

Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Russian coach believes that athletes who competed at the Games disregarded the country

As the senior coach of the Russian national gymnastics team Valentina Rodionenko stated, these are not Russian athletes, but neutral athletes.

I don’t understand whether it was worth going to the Games at all when most of our best athletes refused to participate under such humiliating conditions. Valentina RodionenkoSenior coach of the Russian national gymnastics team

She was outraged by the athletes’ agreement to go to Paris in neutral status and stated that she had not followed the results.

The President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner also criticized the neutral status for Russians at the 2024 Olympic Games. “We are not refugees or homeless people,” she said, noting that Russian athletes will receive titles, cars, and prize money even without the Olympics.

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova meanwhile noted that no one has the right to judge domestic athletes on the issue of whether they should have gone to the Olympics or not. “Everyone performed as they were prepared. Each of them wanted to bring a medal home,” she believes.

On August 9, the Russians finished their performance at the Olympic Games in Paris. Of the 15 neutral athletes admitted, only two were able to win medals: tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider came in second in the women’s doubles.