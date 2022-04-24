Home page politics

Of: Astrid Theil

Split

Vladimir Putin accompanied by what is probably the most important silo archeologist in Russia: Igor Sechin. © Alexei Nikolsky/imago

Apparently, it is not the oligarchs who are concentrating power in Russia, but another group: the siloarchs.

Moscow/Munich – The term “oligarch” has been known to many people since the outbreak of the Ukraine war at the latest. Some of the EU sanctions against Russia specifically affect these oligarchs, who have great influence with their mostly large assets and contacts in politics. In the 1990s, however, another lesser-known elite emerged in Russia: the silowarchs.

The term was coined in 2006 by Daniel Treisman, who teaches as a professor of political science at the University of California in Los Angeles. The term is a combination of the words “oligarch” and “siloviki”, which translates to “people of power”. The silo managers include senior security and law enforcement officials.

Putin’s closest circle: The silo guards are former military and secret service agents

Treisman posits that the oligarchs do not have the political clout they are often credited with and have less power than the siloarchs. In addition, senior Eurasia analyst at US security firm Dragonfly, Hugo Crosthwaite, believes siloviki make up a significant part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Since Putin himself was with the KGB, now known as the Federal Security Service (FSB), it is often said that the President is also a silovach.

The silovarchs are said to be an integral part of Putin’s regime and therefore closer to him than the oligarchs. Compared to the insider Treisman and Crosthwaite indicated who counted among the siloarchs in Russia. Some of the best-known silo managers are general directors and veterans of the KGB. However, Alexej Miller is also counted among the group of silo arches, although he has no said background. He is currently head of the energy supplier Gazprom, which in turn is assigned to the silo arches empire.

The most powerful silovach and Putin’s closest confidante: Igor Sechin

Igor Sechin is also said to be one of the silo guards. He is ranked as the most influential person in Russia after Vladimir Putin and is a close confidant of the President. He is also head of the state oil company Rosneft. It is one of the Russian President’s most important geopolitical tools. In the mid-1980s, Sechin served as a military interpreter in Mozambique and Angola.

The silovarchs are connected to one another: For example, Andrei Patrushev, son of FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev, is Sechin’s personal adviser at Rosneft and is now the head of the oil company Gazprom Neft.

Influencing Russia’s Putin Policy: Revival of Orthodox Values

Some silovarchs also publicly take clear political positions: Vladimir Yakunin, a former general, for example, according to political scientist Daniel Treisman, called for closer ties between the Slavic nations and a revival of orthodox Christian values. He is a former President of Russian Railways and previously worked at the Ministry of Transport.

Other individuals identified by Treisman’s research as belonging to the silowarchs because of their past or current involvement in the armed forces or intelligence agencies include:

Viktor Ivanov – former CEO of Almaz-Antei and Aeroflot. Before that he worked for the Soviet KGB and the FSB.

Sergei Chemetsov – Director General of Rostec and former spy.

Viktor Zubkov – Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom and former Prime Minister.

Sergei Ivanov – Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport and former KGB intelligence officer.

Nikolai Tokarev – President of Transneft and former KGB agent.

Mikhail Fradkov – former head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service and former prime minister – served as a technical interpreter for the Embassy of the Soviet Union in India.

Rashid Nurgaliej – former interior minister and deputy secretary of the Security Council – is an army general and worked for the FSB.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev – Minister of Internal Affairs and Lieutenant General in the Police. He was previously the Moscow police commissioner.

Viktor Cherkesov – Director of the State Anti-Drug Service and Lieutenant General.

Viktor Ivanov – former director of the State Drug Control Service and former chairman of Almaz-Antei.

Russia and the self-image of the siloarchs: protectors of the Russian state

Silowarchs usually control large companies – as managing directors or on supervisory boards. According to political scientist Treisman, the siloarchs see their mission as solving problems created by the oligarchs. They understand that they are restoring respect for the state, strengthening the power of the president and restructuring the media and political parties.

In their understanding, they are the protectors of the Russian state. Analyst Hugo Crosthwaite told the insider that the silo arches have enormous influence within Russia, given their positions. After all, the silo guards are a very small decision-making group around the president that ultimately controls the state. (at)