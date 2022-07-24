Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz

Russia’s army is moving a strategically important naval submarine to the Baltic Sea: What’s behind it?

MOSCOW – The Russian Navy has deployed the fleet’s most sophisticated nuclear submarine to the Baltic Sea. It is apparently on the way to St. Petersburg. ‘Severodvinsk’ was sighted on Tuesday (19 July) being escorted by Danish warships through the Fehmarnbelt to the Baltic Sea. This reports, among other things Editorial network Germany.

An officer in the Danish army reported, according to a report by the news portal navyrecohnition.comthat the submarine was also escorted by two Russian ships. Accordingly, it passed the bridge over the Great Belt on Tuesday afternoon. The Danish Army Navy had commented on the relocation of the submarine as follows: “The trip has been registered and is being followed by the Danish Navy,” said a statement on Twitter.

The relocation of the submarine hangs in with celebrations Russia together. “Severodvinsk” is apparently to be shown at the “Navy Day” celebrations at the end of July.

The nuclear submarine “Severodvinsk” is a special example of the Navy. It is 130 meters long and was built after the end of the Soviet Union. International attention was last drawn to the submarine in October 2021, when the launch of a hypersonic missile (type “Tsirkon”) from the submarine was apparently successful. However, this is based on reports from Russian state media. So far there is no photo or video material of it.

A picture of the submarine “Severodvinsk” from 2014. (Archive photo) © Imago Stock & People / TASS / Imago Images

The relocation of the submarine is probably a sign to the Nato scored. The Kiel news, part of the editorial network mentioned, said Johannes Peters, Head of Maritime Strategy and Security at the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Kiel: “It is the unit of the Russian Navy that is giving NATO the biggest headache right now. The armament consists of long-range missiles that can attack almost all NATO supply ports in Northern Europe in one fell swoop.” (do with dpa/AFP)