A.When the news came that the Russian dissident Aleksej Navalnyj was struggling for his life with symptoms of severe poisoning, Yevgeny Prigozhin made a joke. Of course he will contribute his little bit to the expensive treatment of the sick person, he said, because without this funny guy it would be really “boring” in Russia. And by the way: If Navalnyj had taken money from him earlier, it might not have been necessary to “drink vodka with barbiturates”.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The joke was the latest episode of an old enmity. Prigozhin is one of the most powerful men around Vladimir Putin, and Navalnyj, Russia’s most famous anti-corruption fighter, has attacked him again and again. In videos and documentaries, he let the man with his striking bald head and equally striking drooping eyelids appear sometimes as a court jester and sometimes as a knack with prison tattoos. Above all, however, he put research online that found Prigozhin to be something completely different than just an honorable restaurateur who could get rich because his restaurant in Saint Petersburg, a splendidly converted ship, simply sells such good truffles. According to Navalnyj’s account, the man is a fraud who has stolen a fortune through overpriced deliveries to the state.