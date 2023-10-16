FromMaximilian Kurz close

Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex continues its services despite sanctions. Criminal groups and terrorist organizations benefit from this.

Moscow – Despite U.S. sanctions imposed to prevent Russian citizens from circumventing financial restrictions, cryptocurrency exchange Garantex remains a major conduit for money laundering. This is reported by, among others, Ukrainian Pravda and that Wall Street Journal.

Garantex: Cybercriminals “launder” their money

The WSJ reported that the US has imposed sanctions on the Moscow cryptocurrency exchange Garantex. These were intended to prevent Russians from circumventing financial restrictions imposed following Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

But despite the sanctions, many Russians use Garantex to transfer money. Insiders confirmed this to the WSJ. According to the US government, cybercriminals are using Garantex to “launder” illegally obtained money.

Serious accusation: financing Hamas attacks

There are also many indications that Palestinian fighters are using cryptocurrencies to finance their bloody attacks in Israel. “Digital wallets controlled by “Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” which joined Hamas in the attacks, received $93 million through Garantex,” the report said.

In Russia, many people use Garantex to exchange the ruble for other currencies. They deposit a sum of money at local offices and in return receive cryptocurrencies that they can convert into other currencies abroad. The data platform Coin peppers According to Garantex, transactions totaled around $865 million in July – significantly more than before the sanctions.

Cryptocurrencies: Always under suspicion

Loud CNNAccording to reports, it is still unclear how much cryptocurrency Hamas received. However, some evidence points to significant sums. Like that Wall Street Journal previously reported, data from Dmitry Machikhin, CEO of crypto analytics software BitOK, showed that between 2020 and 2023, nearly $41 million went to crypto addresses attributed to Hamas and confiscated by Israeli authorities. Another report from analyst firm Elliptic estimated that an additional $94 million was held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Hamas affiliate. However, it remains uncertain how much of this can be directly attributed to the group.

According to Arda Akartuna, a researcher at Elliptic, Hamas and its Al-Qassam Brigades are among the most successful collectors of cryptocurrency donations based on the amounts collected. Akartuna explained that monitoring and tracking cryptocurrencies has been made significantly more difficult because of “one-time use” crypto addresses that are generated for each individual donor.