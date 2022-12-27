Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Started the war in Ukraine: the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In India, a Russian MP and businessman dies under mysterious circumstances. He had clearly criticized Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war.

Munich/Calcutta – What is Vladimir Putin planning next in the Ukraine war? Is the Kremlin boss planning a new major offensive by his Russian army on Kyiv in early 2023? And will he encounter resistance in his own country?

An example of how not everyone in Russia approves of the Russian president’s invasion was entrepreneur and regional MP Pavel Antov. Now the meat manufacturer has apparently died under mysterious circumstances in India.

Pavel Antov: Russian MP and oligarch dies in India

This is reported by several media, including the Kremlin-affiliated Russian state news agency Tass from Moscow. Accordingly, Antow was found dead in front of a hotel in the Rayagada district in the Indian state of Odisha. There he supposedly wanted to celebrate his 66th birthday.

According to n-tv.de Indian media report that Antow jumped off the roof of the hotel. The Russian consulate general in Calcutta, on the other hand, reported that he fell out of a window on the third floor of the hotel.

Mysterious: A few days earlier, the body of one of Antow’s travel companions was said to have been found in the same hotel. The dead person is said to have been a 61-year-old Russian named Vladimir Bydanov, writes n-tv.de. According to the Indian police, Bydanow died of a heart attack on Wednesday (December 21), and Antow’s death was then determined on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Pavel Antow: Russian oligarch had criticized Putin’s war in Ukraine

Antow sat for Putin’s ruling party “United Russia” as a deputy in the legislative assembly of the Vladimir region (central Russia), which bore the first name of the Russian president during the times of the Russian Tsarist Empire in the 18th and 19th centuries. Antow was there chairman of the committee for agricultural policy, nature conservation and ecology. According to the business magazine, he was the founder of the meat company “Vladimir Standard”. forbes with an income of 9.97 billion rubles, the equivalent of about 137 million euros, in 2019 took first place in the ranking of the richest officials in Russia.

According to Tass, Alexei Idamkin, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, India, said: “We are in constant contact with the relatives of the dead Russians, with local authorities and the police. The police do not yet see any criminal component in these tragic events.”

Antov was critical of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in June, it was reported n-tv.de further. Specifically, he described Russian rocket attacks as “terror” on the Internet at the time. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the entry on the Internet and publicly apologized. Since the beginning of the war, Russian oligarchs have died again and again under circumstances that are sometimes unclear. Only in the last few days were two important ones military figures of Russia mysteriously died.

Cluster of deaths among Russian oligarchs: did they die unnaturally?

“It’s being cleaned up, and it’s difficult to pinpoint a single person who’s doing it,” explained the Swedish economist and author of “Russia’s Crony Capitalism” Anders Aslund in conversation with the New York Post recently to the dead Russian oligarchshow fr.de reported. “It looks like Kremlin murders to me.” However, there is no evidence for this thesis. (pm)