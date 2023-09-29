Hans-Joachim Watzke (64) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (68) defended the return of Russian national teams to European youth football. “This is definitely not a softening of our negative attitude towards Russia, on the contrary: the adult teams continue to be excluded,” Watzke told the “Bild” newspaper. “This is about children who cannot help the hideous war and in whose lives no political will has been formed,” said Borussia Dortmund club boss Watzke in his role as vice president of the German Football Association.

On Tuesday, the UEFA Executive Committee – Watzke and Rummenigge are the two German representatives on the committee – announced that it would allow Russian youth teams to take part in tournaments again – but without an anthem or flag. However, the ban on all Russian senior teams should continue to apply as long as the war of aggression in Ukraine continues. Competitions on Russian soil are also still excluded.

“That’s why I voted ‘yes'”

“Children are the victims of war. They are innocent and in need of help, bear no responsibility for this war and should not be punished additionally. That’s why I voted ‘yes’ to allow them to take part in the game again,” said Rummenigge, who, like Watzke, voted for Russia to return. The German Football Association (DFB) has not yet commented on the UEFA decision.

Other countries have taken a clear stance against this. England, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Norway and Finland have already announced that they will not play against Russian teams. The men’s U-17 European Championships in Cyprus and the women’s U-17 European Championships in Sweden will take place in 2024, with qualification starting in October 2023.

Ukraine has asked UEFA to reconsider the decision and wants to boycott matches between its youth teams and Russia. The approach “tolerates Russia’s aggressive policies”. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), itself on an opening course towards Russia, had recommended that only individual athletes be readmitted.