Newsweek: Ukraine Prepares for Large-Scale Response to Russia’s Attack on Kursk Region

Kiev is preparing for a large-scale response from Russia to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Russian border regions, but they do not yet understand what this response will look like.

“Russia will feel the need to give a very tough response, something big, to show the world that it is all-powerful and that such things will not go unpunished,” The Times newspaper quoted a senior Ukrainian military official as saying.

The answer could be hundreds of missiles and glide bombs

A Ukrainian official suggested that a retaliatory strike could include hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones. Daniel Rice, a former Ukrainian military adviser and president of the American University of Kyiv, allowed increasing attacks with glide bombs.

Former Ukrainian Security Service officer Ivan Stupak suggested that senior Kremlin officials would not make the continuation of Russia’s current offensive revenge for the Kursk region. “They will need something more large-scale, which will clearly be a new direct retaliatory strike against Ukraine,” he opined.

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Reuters

Marina Miron, a research fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, suggested that Ukrainian forces could be allowed to continue advancing into Russian territory for some distance, so that the Russian army could then attack large numbers of Ukrainian fighters on its own soil. She said that would look bad for Russia politically, but that such a strategy could have military advantages.

At the same time, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) does not expect “any special retaliation,” pointing out that Ukraine has already become accustomed to large-scale bombing.

Putin promised Ukraine a worthy response

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that Ukraine would receive a worthy response after the attacks on Russian regions. “The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals set before us will undoubtedly be achieved,” he said.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

In turn, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Andrei Klimov, stated that Russia would respond to the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking into account the limitations “that a civilized state has.”

The senator stressed that Russia’s response will be taken by the country’s leadership within the framework of the Constitution and based on military expediency. “We are talking about the defeat of such targets that are connected with the conduct of an aggressive terrorist war against Russia by the Kyiv regime under NATO control,” he said.