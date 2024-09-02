France’s Hockey Team Will Compete at 2026 Olympics If Russia Is Banned

The President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif spoke about the participation of the Russian national team in the 2026 Olympic Games. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

Russia is currently listed among the participants in the hockey tournament of the 2026 Games. At the same time, Tardif stated that according to the results of the Olympic selection, if the Russian team is not admitted, it will be replaced by the French team.

In February, the IIHF extended the suspension of the Russian and Belarusian national teams until the 2024/2025 season. The reason for this decision was current security risks.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Only 15 Russians were able to compete in the 2024 Games in Paris as individual neutral athletes.