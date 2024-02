Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia for more than two decades and seeks continuity in power in the March elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Some remote regions of Russia and occupied areas of Ukraine have begun early voting in the country's presidential elections, officially scheduled for March, a period in which much of the voting takes place.

Russian voters who are not located in remote areas of the territory or who do not vote by post will have between the next 15th and 17th to choose their candidate for head of the Kremlin. This will be the first time that a presidential election will last three days in the country.

Despite the great mobilization generated for the election, the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, should be re-elected in his sixth term, after eliminating opponents who could jeopardize his stay in power, such as Boris Nadezhdin, candidate who defended the end of the invasion of Kiev and had his candidacy vetoed by Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) due to “signature errors”.

According to state news agency TASS, approximately 70,000 people from remote areas of Russia's Far Eastern Federal District are eligible to participate in early voting. The region represents more than a third of the country's total territory, but only has around 5% of its population.

One of the annexed areas of Ukraine, Zaporizhia, opened voting this Sunday (25), shortly after the invasion of Kiev completed two years.

In 2020, Putin implemented a controversial constitutional reform that allowed him to remain in power for two more terms of six years each, until 2036.