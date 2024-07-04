Kartapolov: Russia is ready to resume production of medium- and shorter-range missiles

Russia is ready to resume production of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles (INF) as quickly as possible. This assessment was made by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, reports Telegram-Brief channel.

Kartapolov noted that the restoration of old factories will not be required to start producing missiles, since new technologies exist. According to him, the INF is planned to be deployed in such a way that Western countries will feel “as uncomfortable as possible.”

In December 1987, the USSR and the United States signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which obliged the parties to destroy ground-based missile systems with a range of 1,000-5,500 kilometers and 500-1,000 kilometers. In particular, the USSR destroyed the RSD-10 Pioneer ballistic missiles and the RK-55 cruise missiles. In February 2019, the United States began the procedure for withdrawing from the INF Treaty, and in August, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the termination of the treaty.

In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of INF production in response to US actions.