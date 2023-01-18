An November 21, 2022, the Cultural Front of Russia, a new popular movement, was established by the Committee for Civil Society Development of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The initiative was launched by Nikolai Burlyayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee and a national actor of Russia. He became the head of the new movement. Nikolai Burlyayev, a well-known film actor who starred in internationally acclaimed films such as Ivan’s Childhood and Andrei Rublev, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, is a notorious Russian nationalist and an outspoken homophobe. A diehard supporter of Putin and Russia’s war on Ukraine, the actor has been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

According to Burlyaev, numerous cultural workers have already joined the new movement. Some of the usual suspects were present at the opening round table discussion. Among them were Alexander Dugin, the notorious ultra-right ideologue; Valery Gergiev, the famous conductor who was banned from various European and American theaters and orchestras last year for his support of Putin; and Zakhar Prilepin, the nationalist writer who recently attempted to follow in Joseph McCarthy’s footsteps and introduce lists of enemies of the Russian state.