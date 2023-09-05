Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

Russia has strengthened its air defenses against drone attacks on Moscow. A report on state television could now have thwarted the Kremlin’s plans.

Moscow – The Ukraine war has also indirectly spread to Russian territory: the flies again and again Ukraine Drone attacks behind the front lines and beyond the borders of their own country. Moscow is often the target of the unmanned aerial vehicles, but important military facilities outside the capital are also repeatedly caught in the crosshairs. To protect its center of power, the Kremlin let in an anti-aircraft system earlier this year Moscow erect A report on the intensification of anti-aircraft systems on Russian state television unintentionally gave deep insights into their positioning. For Kyiv the pictures might be interesting.

Propaganda broadcast accidentally reveals location of Russian air defenses

In a program of the Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 1 was reported in detail on Sunday evening (September 3) about the expansion of Moscow’s air defenses. In order to protect themselves from the ongoing drone attacks from Ukraine, the military had special ramps and metal towers built in the outskirts of the capital and equipped with Pantsir S-1 guns. The recordings may reveal important information about the number and positions of the anti-aircraft guns.

Pantsir-S1 guns are typical of Russian anti-aircraft defenses. (Archive photo) © Russian Defense Ministry/Imago Images

Czech journalist Mark Krutow from Radio FreeEurope used the images from the TV show to pinpoint the exact location of the anti-aircraft positions. He presented his results on social networks. Accordingly, the shown facility with two ramps is located near the village of Zarechye, less than ten kilometers from the Novo-Ogaryovo estate, where Russian President Vladimir Putin resides. According to Krutov, the anti-aircraft defense has been in place there for a long time and has been reinforced with the ramps in recent weeks.

“No wonder they used this position for their propaganda, it’s only ten kilometers away from Putin’s official residence, Novo-Ogaryovo,” the Czech journalist commented on the Rossiya 1 TV report on the platform Xearlier Twitter. The filmed metal towers of the anti-aircraft defense are also easy to locate, says Krutov.

Russia relies on an elevated position of the guns for drone defense

Moscow has been attacked by kamikaze drones more frequently lately. So far, the capital has had little to counter the slow and low-flying projectiles. In the recent past, the Russian air defense system even had to struggle with drones made of cardboard. The new increased defense system including towers should probably give the guns positioned there a better overview of the environment.

Since Ukrainian drones fly very low, they can easily disappear in the radar shadows of buildings, hills and forests and are often only detected late – too late. From an elevated position, a Pantsir gun’s radar is also better able to detect and target low-flying objects. A user of the platform X Compare the design of the metal towers shown on state television with the so-called “Flak” towers of the Third Reich, which allow a clear field of fire.

How effective is Moscow’s anti-aircraft defense?

It remains to be seen whether the new positions will be able to repel the drone attacks on Moscow. The fact that Moscow is increasing its Pantsir air defense systems is nothing new. As early as January, the Kremlin stationed its Guns on the roofs of several administrative buildings in Moscow.

How n-tv with reference to military experts, size and speed are the crucial problem in anti-drone defense. Common air defense systems are usually calibrated to hit large and fast flying objects such as rockets, airplanes or helicopters. Drones, on the other hand, are often smaller, slower and fly lower.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The Pantsir gun has been used by the Russian Armed Forces since 2012. As a mobile surface-to-air missile system, it is suitable for targets at short range and altitude. They mainly protect airports and headquarters. (aa)