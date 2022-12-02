Home page politics

Update from December 2, 11:16 am: Putin’s army appears to have been struggling with logistical problems since withdrawing from Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the Kherson region. This is what the British Ministry of Defense writes in a recent report.

The Ukrainian troops have recently been able to attack Russian logistics hubs and communication channels more easily, which is probably why Russia is moving the hubs further south and east. In addition, a lot of equipment now has to be transported on roads instead of rails – on the road, the transports are again easily attacked.

The logistical problems would probably lead to the fact that the Russian troops lack ammunition, according to the British. That is why Russia would hardly launch effective ground offensives at the moment.

Hundreds of deserters arrested at the border: Russia’s problems in the Ukraine war are increasing

Donetsk/Washington – Low morale, many deserters and war resisters: This is what the US think tank reports on “Institute for the Study of War” in an analysis on Thursday (December 1). Oleksiy Hromov, a high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian army, explained that Russia had already had to reinforce several units in the Kherson region with new recruits. The reason is the many deserters and a number of soldiers who refused to continue fighting against Ukrainians.

A Russian soldier in training. © Vitaly Nevar/Imago

Low morale, hundreds of deserters: Russian soldiers are apparently trying to flee from the front

According to Russian security officials, there is also an increasing number of Russian deserters in Luhansk, according to Hromov. Many would try to get back to Russia across the border and had already been arrested by the hundreds by Russian security forces.

According to the independent Russian news portal astra According to the ISW, around 90 soldiers who had refused to fight were held by Russian forces for more than a month in a children’s camp in the village of Makarowe.

Ukraine-News: Military leadership should abandon front-line soldiers

Family members of deserted soldiers are said to have contacted the public prosecutor’s office to ensure that the men do not have to go back to the front. A local Russian news website reported on this, according to the think tank. The recruits were “abandoned” by the military leadership at the front, after which they withdrew from their positions. In addition, the equipment in the Russian army is said to be miserable and the mood among the soldiers has changed.

Documents left behind by the Russian army at the end of October also painted a dilapidated picture of the troops, which indicated low morale and a significantly weakened combat capability. But Ukrainian soldiers are also reporting great hardship at the front. (smu)