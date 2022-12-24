Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited an armaments factory in Tula on Friday and caused a stir with a tank operation.

Tula — Russian President Vladimir Putin is a master of staging. The head of the Kremlin has demonstrated this again and again in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Just last week, Putin held a meeting with his military leadership to signal to the Russian people that he was not solely responsible for the failures on the Ukrainian battlefield. One day before Christmas, the Russian autocrat presented himself to the population again and caused a sensation with a curious action not only in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (m) visits an armaments factory in the city of Tula south of Moscow. © Russian Presidential Press Office/imago-images

Putin climbs on a tank: video shows a curious moment

What happened? Vladimir Putin was visiting the Russian city of Tula, south of Moscow. There, the 70-year-old was filmed while visiting an armaments production workshop. The Nexta news agency shared a video of the scenes on Twitter. There you can see how Putin and his companions walked past a completed tank. The Russian President then stopped and turned to the tracked vehicle.

Curiously, a staircase was built on the side of the tank. Putin used this to board the tank under the silent observation of his companions. Arriving at the top of the stairs, the President appeared to have inspected the tank. The 70-year-old’s gaze swung several times over the vehicle’s armor before he leaned on the vehicle again to take a closer look at a specific area. Without flinching, Putin then turned away from the tank and stepped down.

Upgrade as a matter for the boss? Putin poses in Tula arms factory

The obviously placed staircase in the warehouse suggests that the action could have been a propaganda stunt. The Kremlin chief had previously called on the Russian defense industry to make more efforts to support his country’s armed forces. “The key task of defense industry companies is to provide all units with all the necessary weapons, technology, ammunition and equipment,” said the Russian President on Friday during a visit to the defense factory. “In addition, this supply must be provided in the required scope and corresponding quantity, and within the deadlines,” he demanded.

The personal inspection by the president could be taken as a sign to the population that Putin is now personally taking care of the war economy in order to advance rearmament.

Putin climbs on tanks: memories of Boris Yeltsin

The Nexta news agency also referred to a symbolically similar action by former Russian President Boris Yeltsin. After a failed coup attempt by communist hardliners in August 1991 against the reformer Mikhail Gorbachev, Yeltsin — then President of the Russian republic — climbed onto a tank in Moscow and presented himself to the media and the population as a defender of democracy. So it’s possible that Putin wanted to create a similar picture with his action in Tula.

Ukraine also continues to deal with tanks and demands from Germany the delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks.