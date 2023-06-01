Home page politics

Vladimir Putin likes to distinguish himself in public with a certain macho demeanor. The behavior goes back to wrestling and Russian prison culture.

Moscow – Ever since the ongoing battle for the small Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenary group, has been killed wagner, through exalted macho posturing and a vulgar way of speaking. His knowledge of “fenya,” as prison jargon is called, is not surprising: nine years since Prigozhin in Soviet prisons. A fact that was not only to be useful to him in recruiting prisoners, but also to win him the favor of Wladimir Putin could have brought.

After all, it was Putin who, at the beginning of his rule some 23 years ago, began to spice up his speeches with Fenja idioms and strong expressions. His appearance was well received by the Russian people – in some cases to this day. “He became a role model for men because someone like Putin is desired in the most overtly sexual way,” Nana Grinstein, a Russian author who now lives in exile, told Al Jazeera.

The image of the male doer, admired by women and envied by men, should only be built up over the years through targeted campaigns. This is how photos of Putin went around the world, which showed the head of state shirtless while hunting, fishing and horseback riding. But where does Putin’s enthusiasm for the rough come from?

Fascinated by prison: Putin likes to listen to Russian chansons

Companions from Putin’s hometown of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, believe that at least the fascination with prison life can be traced back to sambo – a form of wrestling. The enthusiastic wrestler and judo fighter met several criminals through his former coach Leonid Usvatsjow, Putin’s former ring partner Nikolai Vashhillin told the radio station Liberty/Svoboda.

In the 1980s, Putin became a fan of the quintessentially Russian musical genre, Russky Shanson, which glorified prison and the criminal lifestyle. This also connected the President with the Russian cellist Sergej Roldugin, as he once explained himself. Today, Roldugin is not only considered a renowned musician, but also “Putin’s wallet” – with the help of which more than 50 million US dollars are said to have been forwarded to the inner circle of the Kremlin.

Putin and his “down-to-earth populism” resonate with Russia

A psychologist from Ukraine gave several reasons why Putin prefers the Fenya and the lifestyle associated with it. Russian prison wardens are “above the law, beyond the law,” says Svetlana Chunikhinah, vice president of the Association of Political Psychologists, a group in Kiev. “For Putin, this is an ideal status. He created a state that does not abide by international law, and he himself is not controlled by national laws,” she said Al Jazeera.

On a political level, at least the way politicians speak has changed. One Kremlin critic said Putin and his followers embraced “down-to-earth populism” because they wanted to sound like average Russians. “These people just speak the language that the public speaks,” Sergei Bishyukin, who fled to Israel from the western city of Ryazan, told Al Jazeera.

According to Chunikhina, “Putin despises weakness” and likes the prison cult of power. Furthermore, Putin hates the modern Western understanding of personal freedom. “The prison discourse that Putin has turned into the everyday political language of the modern of Russia has done is an ideal way to turn a nation into a prison.” (nak)