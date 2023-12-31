Russia began its chairmanship of BRICS on January 1, 2024

Russia's chairmanship of BRICS begins on January 1, 2024. This is reported by TASS.

Five new members – Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia – begin their full-fledged work in the association.

Moscow has already announced about 200 events, about 10 of them will be held at the ministerial level.

Earlier, Argentine President Javier Miley, in letters to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, rejected an invitation to join BRICS.

Later, the country's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino explained that Buenos Aires' refusal to join BRICS was partly ideological.