The population of Russia by the end of the year may decrease by 352.5 thousand people, and by 2024 – by 1.2 million. Izvestia writes about this with reference to the government’s forecast from the updated version of the unified plan to achieve national goals until 2030.

In the previous version of the document, prepared in August, there were more optimistic figures. By the end of 2020, a decline was expected at the level of 158 thousand inhabitants, in 2022 an increase was projected. Thus, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, the reduction in the number of citizens has accelerated.

The ministers made a new forecast taking into account objective realities and did not adjust it to the required indicators. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, in the next few years the population will continue to decline. In 2021 – by 290 thousand people, in 2022 – by 238 thousand, in 2023 – by 189, in 2024 – by 165. There is no forecast for 2025–2029 in the plan, but in 2030 an increase of 10 thousand is expected.

Professor of the Department of Labor and Social Policy, IGSU RANEPA Lyubov Khrapilina, in a conversation with the publication, clarified that the pessimistic figures are associated with several factors. Among them: the consequences of the Second World War, the demographic pits of the 1990s, the refusal of Russians to have many children, the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closure of borders and the outflow of migrants. She noted that the impact of the epidemic was not decisive in population decline, the main reason lies in the long-term economic disadvantage of many families and growth. Also, there is a trend in society to reduce the birth rate.