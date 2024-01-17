GFP: Russia took second place in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world

The Russian Armed Forces took second place in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world Global Firepower Index 2024. Place of the Russian army in the ranking called in an annual review on the Global Firepower website.

“For 2024, Russia ranks 2nd out of 145 countries considered in the annual GFP review,” the publication noted.

The ranking was topped by the US Army, which was assigned a combat power index of 0.0699. The Russian Armed Forces Index is 0.0702. Also in the top five strongest armies are China, India and South Korea. The latter displaced the British army from fifth position.

It is noted that when compiling the rating, more than 60 factors are taken into account, including financial indicators and geographical location of states.

In October, the American magazine US News & World Report named the Russian army the best in the world. The Russian Armed Forces received a score of 94.3 points out of 100. The US Army was placed in second place in the rating.

In June, The Times admitted that the British Armed Forces would not be able to withstand the confrontation with Russia. The publication noted that in the event of a full-scale conflict in Europe, London should not rely on the US army.