IMEMO RAS: Russia ranks third in the ranking of maritime powers

Russia ranks third in the ranking of maritime powers. The list was compiled by scientists from IMEMO RAS based on open data. The rating is published “News”.

China tops the list, accounting for 15.9 percent of the total maritime capabilities of all maritime powers. Next comes the United States (15.5 percent), Russia accounts for 6.8 percent.

Next come Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, Indonesia, Norway, India and France.

The study analyzes 40 categories of maritime statistics of both military and civilian nature. Judging only by military potential, the United States is in first place in the world. However, China has the largest merchant fleet in the world in its favor.